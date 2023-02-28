CENTRALIA, Ill. — East St. Louis senior Macaleab Rich can be a little stubborn at times.

"Kind of hard-headed, too," junior teammate Davis Bynum said.

Rich, despite constant warnings from coach Mark Chambers, committed a silly second foul late in the first quarter of Tuesday's Class 3A Centralia Sectional boys basketball semifinal at Trout Arena.

That meant a lengthy trip to the bench.

"He can be a little too aggressive," Chambers said.

Rich made up for his first-half banishment in a big way.

The 6-foot-7-inch tower of power bounced back with a strong second half to lead the Flyers to a 53-39 win over Centralia in Marion County.

East St. Louis (23-8) will face either Triad (27-6) or Mount Vernon (21-8) in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rich poured in a game-high 19 points, even though he sat out for the final 9 minutes and 26 seconds of the half after picking up his second foul.

The Kansas State signee more than made up for his first-half absence with a third quarter performance that saw him score 13 of the Flyers 15' points as they stretched an eight-point halftime lead to double digits.

"He was dominant," Centralia coach Lee Bennett said.

The Flyers, who won the 3A state championship in 2019, geared up for another lengthy post-season run with a gut-check effort in front of a hostile environment.

"You know what I say, we don't necessarily want to be playing well in January and February," Chambers said of his year-long mantra. "We want to be at our best in March.

"Well, it's March now."

East St. Louis received a strong all-around team effort to move into the round of 16.

Senior Antwan Robinson scored 11 points, including a scintillating slam dunk in the fourth quarter that helped put the game away. Demarion Brown chipped in with eight points off the bench. D'Necco Rucker and McKenly Falconer also hit big shots.

Bynum, 6-7, added four points as the Flyers used their depth and size to wear down the Orphans (25-7).

"With injuries and all the things that have happened to us this season, we've used 12 of 13 players," Chambers said. "That helps in a situation like this."

East St. Louis was able to have its way inside thanks to a monster front line that at times went 6-10, 6-8 and 6-7 across the board.

"Our guys played really hard," Bennett said. "Obviously at every (position) we're giving up so much length."

Rich, who had 15 points in the second half, took control in the third quarter pumping in 13 points in a span of 7:09 to keep Centralia at bay.

The Orphans remained within striking distance until the final minutes despite Rich's personal explosion.

"This was a good (test) for us," Rich said. "We just adjust wherever we go and play hard."

East St. Louis actually outscored the hosts 13-11 without Rich on the floor. That depth and extra effort helped the Flyers to a 25-17 lead at the break.

Brown canned a short jumper late in the opening period and Cameron Boone extended the advantage to 25-12 with a stick-back.

The 6-10 Boone got the party started with an emphatic slam dunk just 24 seconds into the contest.

Centralia kept hanging close behind the marksmanship of junior Cruz Harlan, who finished with a team-high 17 points.

Harlan's old-fashioned 3-point play brought Centralia to within 42-35 with 3:56 left.

East St. Louis answered by scoring 11 of the next 15 points to seal the victory.

"We've been battle tested," Chambers said. "We have a next man up mentality and that's what you saw tonight."

The Flyers have not been able to play on campus this season due to renovations inside their gymnasium. That has just added to the group's grit and toughness.

"Right now, we're getting it all together," Rich said. "The ultimate goal is to get to state. That's the only thing we're thinking about right now."