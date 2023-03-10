CHAMPAIGN — Mark Chambers didn't make any excuses when asked about his team's second half on Friday afternoon.

"In the second half, I felt like we didn't execute like we needed to do," the East St. Louis boys basketball coach said. "(Metamora) made some adjustments and unfortunately we didn't. The adjustments we tried to make didn't work."

A long scoring drought in the second half doomed the Flyers' hopes of a return to the championship game in a 50-43 loss to Metamora in a Class 3A state semifinal at Assembly Hall.

"We didn't execute the way we should have," Chambers said. "The second half was just off."

Metamora (33-2) extended its winning streak to 31 games and earned a long-awaited rematch with Chicago Simeon (31-3) in the Class 3A championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

But it appeared East St. Louis (25-9) was on its way to the title game for the second time in four seasons — it won the 3A title in 2019 — much of Friday's semifinal.

The Flyers led 36-26 with 3 minutes and 59 seconds left in the third quarter after a bruising layup by senior Macaleab Rich, a Kansas State recruit.

Then the Flyers went ice cold, and they never recovered.

Over the next eight minutes, East St. Louis went 0 for 6 from the field and Metamora went on a 12-0 run to take a 38-36 lead, capped by a Tyler Mason driving layup with 5:29 to play.

"We defended much better in the second half, starting in the third quarter," Metamora coach Danny Grieves said. "It's all about defending and rebounding in these games. In order to win big games, our guys certainly did that and I'm very proud of them."

Flyers senior Antwan Robinson broke the scoring drought, making one of two free throws after getting fouled on a dunk attempt with 3:59 to go.

But East St. Louis never regained momentum as Metamora honed in on Rich.

"We did a better job on (Rich)," Grieves said. "That guy can play. We double teamed him a little more. We were trying to double team him when he put it on the ground and we were a little bit late at times in the first half."

Rich scored 11 points through 12 minutes of game time but was limited to just four points in the second half before breaking free late in the game to hit two layups as the Flyers attempted a comeback.

"I kept doing what I was doing in the first in the second half, it just wasn't going our way," Rich said.

Rich finished with a game-high 19 points and ripped down seven rebounds. Junior Dainen Rucker collected eight points and had five rebounds. Junior Robert McCline contributed five points off the bench.

Ethan Kizer led Metamora with 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Illinois Class 3A state semifinal: Metamora 50, East St. Louis 43