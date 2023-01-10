East St. Louis holds off Belleville East for rugged SWC victory

BELLEVILLE — The margin for error in the Southwestern Conference is razor thin.

The East St. Louis boys basketball team knows that all too well.

The Flyers have lost three games this season, two in conference play by a combined three points. To keep itself in the thick of the conference title hunt, East Side couldn’t take another loss.

East St. Louis held off Belleville East’s furious rally to escape with a white-knuckle 72-71 win Tuesday night at Lindenwood University–Belleville, the Flyers' home away from home this winter while their own gym is undergoing construction.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (10-3 overall, 4-2 league) snapped a two-game losing streak. The Flyers suffered a 60-58 loss to league foe O’Fallon on Friday night. Staley handed them a 67-48 loss on Saturday at the Highland Shootout.

“We learned from last time against O’Fallon. We were up and we let them come back,” senior guard D’Necco Rucker said. “We’ve been putting a lot of work in and going over game-like situations and learning from our mistakes.”

“We needed this one real bad,” East St. Louis senior swingman and Kansas State recruit Macaleab Rich said.

The way the night started the Flyers appeared poised for a statement victory. East Side came out of the locker room on fire from long range. Senior guard and Cal State Fullerton recruit Antwan Robinson and junior swingman Davis Bynum both connected from deep in the first quarter while Rich went to work in the paint. The results were a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Robinson finished with 15 points and Bynum had 12.

The Flyers grew their lead to 31-13 — their largest — when Rich knocked down a runner with 6 minutes to play in the second quarter.

The No. 2 large school, Belleville East (15-3, 4-2) had no answers on either end of the court. The Lancers were unable to get the stops they needed on defense. They were unable to consistently generate much on offense. It was a recipe for disaster.

“We came out at the start and let them control the tempo and they sped us up and we made bad decisions because of it,” Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said. “We were shooting way too many quick threes.”

The Lancers went into halftime trailing 37-25.

In the third quarter Belleville East showed signs of life as it was more aggressive and attacked the basket. Senior guard Antwine Wilson scored six of his 13 points in the first four minutes of the third quarter. He also had nine rebounds.

Senior guard Jordan Pickett managed to get out in transition and finish at the basket. His coast-to-coast layup cut the lead to 46-40 with 3 minutes and 31 seconds to play in the third.

Then East Side found its stroke from long range again.

Rucker canned a 3-pointer, one of his three in the game. He finished with 17 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Rucker, Bynum and Robinson combined to knock down nine 3-pointers and they all seemed to come when the Flyers had to have them.

“That’s who we are. I’ve got a bunch of guys that can shoot it,” East Side coach Mark Chambers said. “A couple of games we were off a little bit. Those inside-out threes are what we want. When we do that we’re a really good team.”

Rich had an old-fashioned 3-point play, knocked in a runner and then senior center Cameron Boone threw down a dunk and all of a sudden that six-point lead ballooned to 56-40 with 1:37 in the third. Rich was an all-around monster as he scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out four assists.

“I was proud of the kids. The hardest one was when they cut it to eight and they pushed it back to 15 and our kids kept battling,” Creek said. “I knew East Side would keep shooting the basketball. I knew if we rebounded we could get some fast breaks the other way. The kids battled hard.”

East St. Louis lead 59-44 at the end of the third. That’s when Pickett put on his cowl and cape. A Southern Illinois Edwardsville recruit, Pickett scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. As the Lancers generated some momentum on the offensive end it fed their defense and it snowballed the last three minutes. Belleville East trailed 69-61 when Creek used his last timeout with 1:59 to play.

When East Side called its own timeout the lead had dwindled to 70-67 with 1:18.

“We knew they were going to make a run,” Chambers said. “They hit some big shots. We knew they would.”

East St. Louis senior guard Mackenly Faulkner was tasked with dribbling out as much of the clock as he could in the final minute. He was able to avoid the Lancers for a bit, but they fouled him to send him to the free throw line for one and the bonus with 21.1 seconds to go. His first free throw was off, and the Lancers hauled in the rebound.

Pickett brought the ball up court and gave it up, but it came back around to him in a hurry. He set his feet from the left wing and let it fly only to see it kick off the iron. The Flyers were able to corral the rebound as time expired setting off a raucous celebration in the jam-packed building. It was loud and intense all night in the bandbox of a gym, something Creek was happy his team got to experience.

“It’s a big adjustment. They couldn’t hear anything I was saying and we were out of timeouts at the end of it,” Creek said. “They need it. I want to play in environments like this. You never know what you’re going to get in the playoffs, you never know what hostile environment you’ll see so hopefully this preparing us for that.”

East St. Louis is eyeing its own playoff run in Class 3A and its schedule is going to continue to test it. The Flyers go on the road to Moline on Saturday, then host Chaminade on Monday.

“We put this schedule together for a reason,” Chambers said. “We’re playing well. We want to play the top teams and be playing well in March.”

East St. Louis 72, Belleville East 71