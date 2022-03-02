East St. Louis parlays strong defense into 13th successive post-season victory

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Mark Chambers was pleased with his offense on Wednesday.

But the East St. Louis High basketball coach was over-the-top thrilled when his defense threw up a goose egg in the second quarter of Wednesday's Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional semifinal contest against Marion.

"I wasn't expecting a shutout, but I know with our defense we're capable of it," Chambers said. "We have to play defense at a championship level if we want to win championships."

Thanks to that suffocating defense and some lights-out shooting, the Flyers rolled past Marion 66-35 in the contest at Highland High.

"We've had two senior classes that have left without getting a chance to defend our 3A state championship," Chambers said. "These guys really want it for their brothers that graduated. It means a lot for the program. It means we're still on the right track."

East St. Louis (26-5) will face Chatham Glenwood (20-11) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the sectional championship game.

The win marked the 13th consecutive post-season victory for the Flyers under Chambers. Their last playoff loss was a 71-68 setback to Marion in the Class 3A sectional semifinal round in 2018.

They captured the state title in 2018-2019 and never got a chance to defend it the last two years due to COVID-19 issues.

Marion (17-14) came out on fire hitting five of its first seven 3-point shots before the Flyers defense put the clamps down in the second period.

The Wildcats missed 10 of 14 shots in the second and third periods combined.

"They came out hot and before the game, we knew they were going to hit a couple of shots, but when you live by the three, you die by the three," East St. Louis senior Jaden Hale said.

Not to be outshined completely by the defense, the Flyers' offense took flight. East St. Louis grabbed the lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back.

East St. Louis went 24-for-43 from the field and shot an eye-popping 10-for-16 from long range in the contest.

"You've got to pick your poison," Marion coach Gus Gillespie said. "Are you going to let (Macaleab Rich) or (Christian Jones) rip the rim down or let guys who haven't been consistent shooters, statistically, make shots on you? We rolled the dice, they got comfortable, they hit shots and it was a long night for us."

Jones led all scorers with 16 points. He also dished out seven assists. Hale came off the bench and poured in 15 points, going 6-for-8 from the field.

Rich recorded his 19th double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

"If they do that, they will be the 3A state champions," Gillespie said.

Marion's Trevor Jackson scored 11 points. Rayzhaun Bardo added 10 points.

Jones is highly motivated to get a state title for his former teammates, who never got a chance at post-season glory.

"It means a lot because those guys didn't get to finish their season, so we're doing this for them," Jones said.

