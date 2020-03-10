East St. Louis rolls past Marion in sectional semifinal

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — Four players scored in double figures Tuesday as defending Class 3A state champion East St. Louis rolled to a 70-53 victory against Marion in a Class 3A Mount Vernon Sectional semifinal.
Jashawn Anderson led the way for East St. Louis (21-11) with 18 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Also for the Flyers, Macaleab Rich had 15 points and 10 rebounds while LaShawn Johnson and Jabril Olivaria chipped in 11 points apiece.
East St. Louis took control by outscoring Marion 24-9 in the second quarter for a 36-18 halftime lead.
The Flyers avenged a loss to Marion in a sectional final two seasons ago. Since that game in 2018, the Flyers have won 10 consecutive postseason games — including last season’s 3A title.
East St. Louis advanced to play at 7 p.m. Friday against either Carbondale or Chatham Glenwood in the 3A Mount Vernon Sectional final.