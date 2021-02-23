Edwardsville catches fire in second half, completes season sweep of Belleville West

Now wearing No. 12, James poured in a career-high 16 points, going 6 for 8 from the field.

He also went 3 for 5 on 3-pointers, all in the second half.

"They were switching a lot and on the switch, we took those opportunities to get those wide-open shots," James said.

The Tigers made 7 of 12 3-pointers in the second half as a team after making just 1 of 7 in the opening half.

"I thought we were getting shots in the first half, but we just had a hard time making them early," Battas said. "We didn't change a whole lot at the half, we just reinforced some things that we felt that we were getting against their defense."

Leading the charge on offense was senior Brennen Weller, who had 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

"We just shared the ball and kept doing it and shots started to fall," Weller said. "It was contagious. When someone hits a shot, the next person hits a shot. We were just having fun together."

Weller, who scored his 1,000th career point over the weekend against Alton, showed a little bit of everything on offense as he dished out six assists getting in the lane seemingly at will.