Edwardsville Shootout canceled after power outage caused by storm
East St. Louis vs. Collinsville

Collinsville's Matt Clark (32) drives to the basket during a boys basketball game on Friday, December 10, 2021 at East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

The Edwardsville Shootout has been canceled after Friday night's severe weather caused a power outage at Edwardsville High. 

Saturday’s basketball showcase featured eight games, seven of which pitted Illinois against Missouri teams for a border war theme.

The event was slated to be a triumphant return of Edwardsville’s entry into the area’s crowded field of showcases. Edwardsville put on its first shootout in 2019. The 2020 edition was never put together due to concerns about COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place to curb its spread.

Belleville East, Civic Memorial, Collinsville, DuBourg, Edwardsville, Ladue, Kirkwood, Mascoutah, MICDS, Nashville and Westminster all had either boys or girls teams scheduled to play in a schedule of seven games between 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

