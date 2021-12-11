Edwardsville Shootout canceled after power outage caused by storm

Today's Scott Credit Union Shootout to be held at Edwardsville High School has been canceled. Power has not been restored and we are unable to get definite estimates on when it will be. @STLhssports @GSV_STL @kamper317 @ehstigershoops @EHSBasketball_

The event was slated to be a triumphant return of Edwardsville’s entry into the area’s crowded field of showcases. Edwardsville put on its first shootout in 2019. The 2020 edition was never put together due to concerns about COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place to curb its spread.