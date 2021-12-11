Edwardsville Shootout canceled after power outage caused by storm

Today's Scott Credit Union Shootout to be held at Edwardsville High School has been canceled. Power has not been restored and we are unable to get definite estimates on when it will be. @STLhssports @GSV_STL @kamper317 @ehstigershoops @EHSBasketball_— Alexander Fox (@princi_fox) December 11, 2021
The Edwardsville Shootout has been canceled after Friday night's severe weather caused a power outage at Edwardsville High.
-
Bench, depth carry Webster Groves past Miller Career, sets up finale with loaded Staley
-
Jones, Rich help East St. Louis hold off Collinsville in conference showdown
-
Fort Zumwalt South claims fourth succrssive Warrior Classic title game win over Marquette
-
O'Fallon keeps on rolling with SWC win over Alton
-
Boys basketball notebook: Vianney scoring like never before; Seckman ends eight-game skid to Hillsboro
Saturday’s basketball showcase featured eight games, seven of which pitted Illinois against Missouri teams for a border war theme.
The event was slated to be a triumphant return of Edwardsville’s entry into the area’s crowded field of showcases. Edwardsville put on its first shootout in 2019. The 2020 edition was never put together due to concerns about COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place to curb its spread.
Belleville East, Civic Memorial, Collinsville, DuBourg, Edwardsville, Ladue, Kirkwood, Mascoutah, MICDS, Nashville and Westminster all had either boys or girls teams scheduled to play in a schedule of seven games between 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.