Ellington's block party helps Cardinal Ritter swat away Lutheran South

CHESTERFIELD — Cardinal Ritter’s Brandon Ellington knows whenever he gets a block, it gives his whole team energy.
Ellington was the Lions' battery Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-7 forward swatted away six shots, including three in the first quarter, as Cardinal Ritter led nearly wire to wire in a 63-41 win over Lutheran South in the Class 3 boys basketball sectional at Parkway West.
“Usually when I do that, that like gets the defense going, and when defense gets going, we get the bench up, and when the bench is up, the offense gets going, shots are dropping and that just really helps us push the lead,” Ellington said.
Cardinal Ritter (22-6), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, advanced to play No. 6 O’Fallon Christian (25-5) in a Class 3 quarterfinal at Normandy High at 1:45 p.m. Saturday. It is the Lions’ first quarterfinal appearance since 2015.
Mario Fleming scored 15 points and Luther Burden Jr. and Ellington also scored 14 points for Cardinal Ritter.
Jack Lawson scored 22 points and Jonathan Prange added 11 more for Lutheran South (11-18).
The Lancers took a 2-0 lead on a Lawson layup on the first shot of the game. After that, they missed their final 11 field-goal attempts of the first quarter.
Five of those attempts were Cardinal Ritter blocks. Ellington led the block party with three rejections in the opening frame.
“It’s definitely something to think about,” Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “They see it happening and then you know they talk about it as the game goes on and then you notice that they don't go in there anymore or not as much and you know they are second-guessing and that's what we want. Brandon is a game changer around the rim.”
Cardinal Ritter’s defense also forced six turnovers in the first quarter, opening up the Lions’ transition game. Fleming and Burden combined for 13 points, with most of those coming on the break, as the Lions took an 18-4 lead heading into the second quarter.
“We’re a defensive team and when we play defense and lock in and focus, it’s really hard to beat us,” Burden said.
South slowed down Cardinal Ritter in the second quarter by limiting its own miscues and forcing several turnovers with its defense.
Lawson carried the offensive load for the Lancers, scoring 11 points in the second quarter. His 3-pointer cut the Cardinal Ritter lead to 20-13.
But Garry Clark sank a pair of free throws and followed with a putback to stop the bleeding for Cardinal Ritter. Ellington finished the half with a thunderous dunk to give the Lions a 28-17 lead at the break.
“We just played our game and played to our strengths as a team,” Burden said.
After struggling in the first quarter, Lutheran South hit 5 of its 11 (45 percent) shots in the second quarter to go 6 of 23 (26 percent) in the first two quarters. Cardinal Ritter sank 11 of its 33 attempts (33 percent) in the first half.
“They come out so quick and so hard, it’s hard to prepare for that,” South coach Brian Lind said. “So by the time you’re up to game speed, you already find yourself in a hole and that’s not a team that you can easily climb out of a hole against.”
The Lions pushed their advantage out to 18 in the third quarter on an Ellington dunk, but South stayed in the game with a three-point play by Luke Schave to end the quarter.
Cardinal Ritter put the Lancers away in the fourth quarter with a couple of quick Fleming baskets to push the lead to 20 points.
Johnson wants to see his team reach an even higher level Saturday.
“One thing is we haven't hit all cylinders yet, and that's something that we really, really are striving to achieve,” Johnson said. “So, if we continue to have that expectation we're going to continue to work for it.”