Ellington throws a block party as Ritter powers past O'Fallon Christian to reach state semifinal

On the offensive end, Ellington matched his season-high with 20 points. He’d have easily bested it had he not gone 4-of-12 at the free-throw line. He said it’s a focal point of his going forward.

“I just have to fight through it,” Ellington said. “You have to find a way to dig yourself out of it.”

The Lions started to distance themselves from the Eagles in the third quarter and held a 48-37 lead to start the fourth. Christian got a 3-pointer from Alexander and then a pair of free throws from Black to trim it to 48-42 with 7 minutes and 3 seconds to play.

Ritter went for the jugular. Over the next 65 seconds, the Lions scored six unanswered points highlighted by Ellington swooping in and cramming home the tip-in dunk.

Johnson immediately called timeout as the Ritter bench and fans roared with the momentum of the moment.

“You get a putback dunk and a timeout you get to turn up with the bench,” Ellington said. “That’s a really good feeling. You get the whole team hype and get the crowd into it. It’s like the best feeling in the world.”

Johnson called timeout because he wanted his team to enjoy that play but also get their heads together. It was time to salt away the trip to state.