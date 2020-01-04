Enright lights it up from long range as Webster Groves beats Quincy

Enright had a lot to do with that. The 5-foot-10 lefty knocked down five more long-range shots in the first half. Most of the time he had more than enough time and space to comfortably shoot from behind the arc.

“I was a little surprised,” Enright said. “They were sagging off a little at the beginning.”

Enright’s sharpshooting was key but so was Webster’s defensive effort. The Statesmen went into the locker room with a 33-20 lead. Keeping Quincy (10-5) to 20 in a half is no small task.

“They’re a get up in your face type of defenders and we had a hard time getting into the flow,” Quincy assistant coach Tom Lepper said. “We weren’t moving very well. We weren’t screening very well to get guys open.”

Lepper was filling in for head coach Andy Douglas, who was suspended for Saturday night’s game after being ejected from Friday night’s game against Washington. It was a wild game that included more than seven technical fouls. Lepper didn’t think it played much of a role against Webster.

“We knew they were a good team. I don’t think last night had a factor in it,” Lepper said. “We were looking forward to playing today and knew it was going to be a tough one, and I don’t think we showed up.”