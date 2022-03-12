Enright scores 29 points, leads Webster Groves past Cape Central in Class 5 quarterfinals

KIRKWOOD — Webster Groves senior Matt Enright had all the motivation he needed when he took the court Saturday afternoon.

Enright found out his grandfather couldn’t make the game due to an illness just moments before the Statesmen took on Cape Girardeau Central at St. Louis Community College-Meramec in the Class 5 boys basketball quarterfinals.

“He was at every single one of my games my senior year,” Enright said. “I just want to give a shout out to him.”

Enright’s play surely made grandpa proud as he matched a career-high with 29 points to lead Webster to a 75-65 win. The Statesmen advanced to their first semifinal since their 2018 state championship run.

“He's an amazing player, but he's a great kid, too,” Webster coach Justin Mathes said. “When you get that type of news right before tip, you know your heart has to hurt for the kid. I just gave him a hug and told him I loved him.”

Webster (22-8), No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings, will play either No. 3 small Cardinal Ritter (19-9) or No. 9 small St. Dominic (23-5) in the semifinals at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ethan Chartrand scored 22 points for Webster. Iziah Purvey scored 11 and CJ Lang added 10.

Enright’s point total didn’t tell the whole story. He ran the point and led a hyper-aggressive defense that negated Central’s massive height advantage.

Chartrand said Webster stayed true to its TTW motto — toughest team wins.

“We played our hearts out,” Chartrand said. “That's what it came down to.”

Cameron Williams, a 6-foot-7 junior, scored 34 points for Central (22-6), which made its first quarterfinal appearance since 2019.

“Their ball pressure hurt us,” Central coach Drew Church said. “Way too many turnovers, especially, that led to easy baskets for them. And we had trouble containing (Enright). He's a nice player.”

Enright was front and center during a key sequence in the third quarter as the Statesmen forced three quick turnovers and turned them into six points to take a 53-41 lead.

Williams scored seven late points for the Tigers to cut the Statesmen’s lead to 57-50 heading into the fourth.

“We didn't really do a great job on the big man,” Enright said. “But we just knew that if we keep working hard, pushing the floor and making them run, that they'd be too tired at the end of the game to keep up with us.”

Enright drained a step back 3-pointer and found Chartrand for another trey to keep Central from getting any closer than six points in the fourth.

“We had to win that game,” Chartrand said. “I mean being seniors, captains, we're going to have to step up and be leaders.”

Webster’s used its speed and aggressiveness on the defensive end to counteract Central’s size advantage in the first quarter. The Statesmen forced seven turnovers and Enright scored nine points to take a 21-15 lead at the end of the first frame.

Williams scored 10 points to keep Central in the game in the second quarter, but Webster’s defense kept the Tigers from cutting into the lead.

Enright scored eight more points and came up with several key steals that led to easy buckets. Chartrand drained a trey as Webster took a 38-31 lead into halftime.

“They had a lot of size on us,” Mathes said. “We talked about it. We had to hit first, we had to hit outside the paint, we had to hit with a little more authority. We had to have a little mean streak to us tonight and for the most part we did.”

Enright isn’t satisfied with just getting to the final four.

“I'm happy, but there's a lot more to be done,” Enright said. “We want to go all the way.”