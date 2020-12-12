Eureka continues Jefferson County dominance with third successive Steighorst crown

"It's a good start to the season," Ruckman said. "We hope to use this to keep our momentum rolling."

Eureka posted a trio of huge wins in Jefferson County and took charge in the second period Saturday.

Ruckman drilled three 3-pointers to highlight a second quarter outburst that allowed the Wildcats to head into the break with a 34-17 cushion. They pushed the lead to 26 points in the second half before coasting home.

Eureka used a strong advantage on the offensive glass, as well as eagle-eyed long-range shooting, to dismantle the Rebels (3-1).

"Stops and boards," Parker said. "That's what we like to do."

Ruckman got the ball rolling with his first triple of the quarter to kick-start a 19-4 run over the final 7 minutes 29 seconds of the half. Laudel followed with a short jumper and Ruckman added another trey for a 23-13 lead. Smith chipped in with an old-fashioned 3-point play off an offensive board. Parker followed with a 12-footer.

Central climbed to within 40-29 in the third quarter on a pair of baskets by freshman Joe Bryant, who led all scorers with 24 points.

Eureka answered with 16 of the next 20 points to put the game away.