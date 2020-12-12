Eureka continues Jefferson County dominance with third successive Steighorst crown

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Nate Parker has a special place in his room for basketball hardware.
The senior guard added to a vast collection Saturday by helping Eureka High to an emphatic 66-48 win over Park Hills Central in the championship game of the 65th Gene Steighorst boys basketball tournament at Hillsboro High.
Eureka (3-0) captured its third successive title in the tradition-rich eight-team field.
Parker added 11 points to the winning attack on the way to being named to the all-tournament team for the third year in a row.
"It'll go on the bookcase," he said, clinching the plaque in his hand. "With the other ones."
Yes, the tournament has belonged to the Wildcats, who improved to 9-0 in the event over the last three seasons.
"We love to come down here," Eureka coach Austin Kirby said. "It's great to play teams that are not typically on our schedule. We get to see some different styles.
"It definitely makes us a better basketball team."
Eureka senior guard Trace Ruckman scored a team-high 21 points, including 17 in the first half when the game was all but decided.
Wildcats junior Carson Smith had 14 points and Luke Laudel added 11 points to the winning attack.
"It's a good start to the season," Ruckman said. "We hope to use this to keep our momentum rolling."
Eureka posted a trio of huge wins in Jefferson County and took charge in the second period Saturday.
Ruckman drilled three 3-pointers to highlight a second quarter outburst that allowed the Wildcats to head into the break with a 34-17 cushion. They pushed the lead to 26 points in the second half before coasting home.
Eureka used a strong advantage on the offensive glass, as well as eagle-eyed long-range shooting, to dismantle the Rebels (3-1).
"Stops and boards," Parker said. "That's what we like to do."
Ruckman got the ball rolling with his first triple of the quarter to kick-start a 19-4 run over the final 7 minutes 29 seconds of the half. Laudel followed with a short jumper and Ruckman added another trey for a 23-13 lead. Smith chipped in with an old-fashioned 3-point play off an offensive board. Parker followed with a 12-footer.
Central climbed to within 40-29 in the third quarter on a pair of baskets by freshman Joe Bryant, who led all scorers with 24 points.
Eureka answered with 16 of the next 20 points to put the game away.
Kirby, the son of longtime Parkway Central coach Rick Kirby, is in his third year at the helm. He made his coaching debut in Hillsboro with a win over De Soto in the first round of the 2018 classic. He said the tournament holds fond memories.
"There is a lot of tradition here," he said. "Just to come down and play here every year — it's an honor."
Kirby cautioned his players after they posed for one photo after another with the championship trophy.
"It's not a district championship," he said.
One of his players responded, "It will be."
The tournament is named after longtime Hillsboro coach Gene Steighorst, who ran the program from 1953-1989. He amassed 645 wins and was inducted into the Missouri Coaches Hall of Fame in 1988.
