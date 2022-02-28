Eureka crashes the glass to take down Marquette; Parkway West holds off Parkway South

CHESTERFIELD — Carson Smith is not afraid to take a hit.

As the quarterback for the Eureka High football team he took his share this fall.

On Monday, Smith drew a pair of charging fouls on Marquette standout senior forward Andrew Young as Eureka rallied in the third quarter for a 36-27 win in a Class 6 District 2 boys basketball first-round game at Parkway West.

“It’s a big emphasis from Coach (Austin) Kirby, I had to do it, had to sacrifice my body for the team,” Smith said. “(Kirby is) always emphasizing being a man, stepping in and taking it. It eliminates baskets, it eliminates points and overall it helps the team.”

The No. 3 seed, Eureka (19-8) advanced to play No. 2 seed Parkway West (24-2) in a district semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at CBC.

It will be the second game between these teams this season. Parkway West won 60-45 at Eureka on Jan. 4.

The No. 6 seed, Marquette (11-15) scored the first seven points Monday afternoon and was dominant on the glass as it hauled in rebounds on the offensive end for second-chance points and limited the Wildcats to one shot possessions on the defensive end.

Marquette led much of the second quarter. Eureka took an 18-16 lead headed into halftime when senior guard Caiden Roellig scored a layup with five seconds before the break. He finished with six points.

“In the first half we were losing the rebounding battle so in the second half it was a priority to come out and win the rebounding battle and it helped us win the game,” Eureka senior forward Alex Wangerin said.

Marquette tied the game at 18 when senior guard Max Harris scored a layup less than a minute into the third.

Young gave the Mustangs a 22-19 lead when he powered home a two-handed dunk in traffic off a nice feed from senior guard Riley Schweain who had snagged an offensive rebound with 3 minutes and 28 seconds to play in the third.

From that point forward the Wildcats found a different gear. They tied the game at 22 when Roelling knocked down a long-range shot. Smith scored on a putback and then buried his own 3-pointer. Wangerin had an offensive rebound and a putback to complete a 10-0 run to finish the third quarter and catapult the Wildcats ahead, 29-22.

“When we went on our big run it felt like Wangerin and Carson Smith got us some extra ones,” Kirby said. “We got some extra opportunities and that was the game really. Otherwise it was played really even.”

Smith stepped in and took his second charge on Young a minute into the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-8 Young has been the Mustangs’ go-to scorer all season as he averaged more than 18 points per game. But after his dunk Eureka smothered him at every turn and dared another Marquette player to score. He didn’t score in the fourth quarter and finished with nine points and six rebounds. Harris had eight points and six rebounds.

“They did a great job on Andrew, they collapsed on him,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain said. “He was very limited as far as space.”

Wangerin and junior guard Dakota Joggerst had layups to extend the Eureka lead to 33-22 midway through the fourth. Wangerin finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Smith scored 12 points, hauled in six rebounds and had three steals.

It was the second time these two teams played. Eureka won the first matchup 46-29 on Feb. 1. Smith said Monday’s rematch felt different.

“Points were hard to come by so every possession mattered and it was who could execute better when it came down to it," Smith said.

It was different for Smith and Wangerin because it was their first postseason game as seniors. Knowing any game can be your last raises the stakes in a way they've never experienced on the basketball court.

“It’s totally different,” Wangerin said. “You have to bring a totally different amount of energy.”

It was the last game for Marquette’s seniors and Eric Schweain had to have the hard conversation that awaits all but a few coaches this time of year.

“Your heart is broken for your seniors. It’s bittersweet as you’re thanking them for the time they gave to you and your program,” Schweain said. “You also know there are lessons you can be instilling in the underclassmen. Hopefully you can learn from this.”

Parkway West 67, Parkway South 58: The Longhorns raced out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they advanced in the Class 6 District 2 first-round game Monday at Parkway West.

The No. 2 seed, Parkway West (24-2) will face No. 3 seed Eureka (19-8) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at CBC.

The Longhorns beat the Wildcats 60-45 on Jan. 4.

The No. 7 seed, Parkway South (6-19) trailed 32-16 at halftime and 51-33 at the end of the third. But the Patriots made things interesting in the fourth quarter as they closed within 61-56 in the final minute only to watch the Longhorns pull away at the free throw line.

Parkway West junior guard Tyler King led the way with 17 points. Junior forward Brady Kuehl had 14 points and senior point guard Tre Bell scored 12.

Parkway South junior guard Jaylen Calloway and junior swingman Evan Renz each scored 18 points.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.