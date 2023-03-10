HILLSBORO — Jackson left the door open Friday, but Eureka couldn’t walk through it.

The Wildcats had several opportunities down the stretch, but couldn’t overcome an 8-0 push by the Indians to end the third quarter as Jackson held on for a 40-36 win in a Class 6 boys basketball quarterfinal at Jefferson College.

Jackson (21-9) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1934, according to Missouri State High School Activities Association records.

“We made a few adjustments and got it to the basket, but just couldn't get over the hump,” Eureka coach Austin Kirby said. “We needed one big shot to go down there.”

Judd Thoma scored 14 points for Jackson, which has held its last four opponents under 40 points.

Mason Dunlap scored 14 and Jaxson Joggerst added 12 points for Eureka (17-11), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

“It was tough because their length,” Dunlap said. “They're a really tall team and protect the paint well with their shot blockers. It was hard because they forced us to live at the 3-point line and it seemed like at times we just struggled to get it to the paint. And then shots weren’t falling.”

Dunlap scored six of Eureka’s seven points in the first quarter, but the Wildcats still trailed 8-7 after the first eight minutes.

Clayton Ernst gave Jackson a spark with some strong post play in the second quarter with a pair of buckets and a couple of blocks. Thoma followed with six points to push the Indians’ advantage to nine points.

Joggerst got Eureka back in it with a pair of free throws and a putback at the buzzer to cut Jackson’s lead to 20-15 at halftime.

“The tip-in really felt like it got him going,” Kirby said of Joggerst, a 6-foot-5 freshman post player. “He was active on the glass, giving up maybe six inches and 40 to 50 pounds and he just scrapped in there. And you know, there was a point where I felt like he was the only one that could score for us because he could step away and get some shots off.”

Dunlap got a bucket and Joggerst followed with a 3-ball as Eureka quickly tied the game at 20-all to start the third quarter.

Joggerst had his hands full in the paint with Ernst, a 6-foot-8 senior.

“It was tough,” Joggerst said. “I couldn't try to out-strength him, which when he got his buckets, I tried to beat him with my strength versus his strength and we know that's not going to work.”

But that was it for the Wildcats offense in the third, as they were shut out for the final 6 minutes, 25 seconds of the frame.

“We got some good looks and you know, I think back to the one possession in the third where I think we had three or four offensive rebounds and you had wide open threes and just couldn't get them to go,” Kirby said.

Jackson used the offensive drought to take control of the game with an 8-0 run. Thoma led the way with three points and Blayne Harris’ fadeaway helped give the Indians a 28-20 lead.

Dakota Joggerst and Jaxson Joggerst each came up with 3-point plays early in the fourth for Eureka to get it to within one possession and Jaxson Joggerst had a 3-point attempt rim in and out that would have tied it.

Jackson had a chance to ice it from the free throw line, but Grant Borgfield missed a pair giving Eureka an extra life. Dunlap hit a running layup with 14.8 seconds left to cut it to two, but Harris sank a pair from the charity stripe to seal it for Jackson with 8.3 seconds left.

Eureka graduates just three seniors. The rest of the returners, including Dunlap, are eager to build off the experience.

“We return a lot of people and everybody kind of learned from the seniors of how hard to work and kind of what we expect as a program,” Dunlap said. “And we're going to be back and better.”

