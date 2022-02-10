Eureka starts fast, stays hot to roll past Clayton

CLAYTON — Both Eureka and Clayton were each coming off solid wins their last time out heading into Thursday night's non-conference matchup.

One was able to sustain that momentum; the other was not.

The Wildcats started the game red hot, continued the onslaught in building a 26-point halftime lead and cruised to a 63-25 win over the Greyhounds at Clayton High's Stuber Gym.

Eureka (15-7), which was coming off a 10-point conference win over McCluer two nights earlier, won for the fourth time in five games.

“We made sure our energy was good,” Eureka senior forward Alex Wangerin said. “We're trying to make the rest of our games this year high-energy and try to win every game we can.”

Clayton (9-10) earned a key conference overtime win over Normandy on Wednesday, but the Greyhounds clearly had lost the mojo from that win 24 hours later.

“We didn't play to our capabilities, and I don't think we played really well as a team both offensively and defensively,” Clayton coach Buddy Sodemann said. “We got away from what we do, and we've got to get back to that.”

The Wildcats' defense had a lot to do with Clayton's low-scoring performance with a dominant effort, permitting their fewest points allowed since yielding just 18 against De Soto in the season opener Dec. 6.

Eureka held Clayton leading scorer Ethan Fauss to just four points on one-of-13 from the floor, including nothing-for-9 from inside the arc. The Greyhounds shot just 19.1% (nine for 47) from the field.

“Defensively, we tried to make everything they did hard. It started with (Caiden) Roellig on the point just pressuring the ball and trying to mess up their timing,” Eureka coach Austin Kirby said. “Fauss is a really good player, and we tried to not let him shoot open threes and make him put it on the floor.”

Wangerin led the offensive charge for Eureka, which had 11 different players score Thursday. Wangerin, the Wildcats' leading scorer this season, outscored Clayton, 16-10, in the first half and also finished the game with more total points than the Greyhounds with a career-high 26 points.

“Whenever I get a good look, I shoot it and don't think about it,” he said. “Hopefully, it goes in like it did today.”

Four of Wangerin's field goals were 3-pointers. Eureka, which has knocked down 161 triples this season, had 11 treys Thursday and 10 two-point buckets.

“At this point, we kind of know who we are, and our team has to make threes to go,” Kirby said. “We do have Carson Smith and Alex Wangerin inside, so we do have a force in there. But, for some reason, the way we're built this year, we don't shoot a lot of free throws, so we have to make threes.”

The Wildcats scored the game's first 10 points for a sign of things to come, and concocted matching 18-5 advantages in the first and second quarters to take a commanding 36-10 lead at halftime.

It took Clayton all of 1 minute and 21 seconds of the third quarter to eclipse its five-point output from each of the first two quarters and the Greyhounds played the Wildcats to an even 14-14 third quarter. Twelve of Clayton's 14 points were scored by either Eric Lytle or DeCarlos Brown, who led the Greyhounds with eight points apiece Thursday.

“We started to share it and we started to run some offense,” Sodemann said. “We were passing the ball to each other, finding open guys and making the right plays.”

Eureka ran off the first 10 points of the fourth quarter — the first five coming from Wangerin to cap his night — to trigger the running clock and send the Wildcats to victory.

“It feels like we're kind of turning the corner here at the right time, which is great,” Kirby said. “The energy has been great at practice. While the season is long, you wouldn't know it from the kids. The way they support each other at the end, that's really what a coach loves to see.”