EUREKA — The Eureka High boys basketball team split a pair of games in December with archrival Lafayette.

That didn’t matter Monday night.

In the Class 6 District 2 championship game, the Wildcats broke things open midway through the opening quarter and rolled to a 61-40 victory.

The Wildcats (17-10) earned their fifth consecutive win and advanced to take on Jackson (20-9) in the Class 6 quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Jefferson College in Hillsboro.

Visiting Jackson knocked off Kirkwood 39-37 in the District 1 title game played Monday. Kirkwood, ranked third among Post-Dispatch large schools, finished 24-3.

Monday’s game at Eureka was tied at 7 when Eureka made its move. Going on a 14-2 run keyed by 3-pointers from freshman Jaxson Joggerst, sophomore Larry Reed and senior Carter Luft, the Wildcats set a tone early and never looked back.

“They came out firing on all cylinders,’’ Lafayette coach Bryan Keim said after his team’s seven-game win streak was snapped. “We executed our game plan and did a lot of the things we wanted to do early in the game. But their kids hit some big, big shots. Give credit to Eureka, they took control midway through that first half and that was it.”

The Wildcats went on a 12-2 run to close out the first quarter and limited Lafayette to a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to take a 26-15 lead to the half.

“We’re a team that plays as hard as anybody around,’’ Luft said. “As a senior, it’s a totally different feeling, knowing that any game could be your last with this group of guys. And tough defense, that’s our trademark.

“But we also came out swinging on offense. And we stayed within ourselves. That was key.”

Junior point guard Mason Dunlap agreed: “We shared the ball on offense and a bunch of different guys hit big shots for us. We came in with a game plan, we believed in each other and we played hard from start to finish.”

The Wildcats’ defense was focused on making things tough on Lafayette’s Matt Haefner, a 6-foot-7 senior who entered the night averaging 20.7 points. Haefner, who’ll continue his career at NCAA Division Truman State, was held to 11 points on Monday.

Eureka led 42-20 with a quarter to play and sealed its win by knocking down 15 of 19 fourth-quarter free throws. Through three quarters, the Wildcats made two of two from the foul line.

Dunlap, who runs the Eureka attack, finished with a game-high 19 points. In the fourth quarter, he missed on a one-and-one foul shot and then made his next 10 free throws. Luft made a 3-pointer in each of the game’s first three periods and finished with 15 points.

Five different players _ Dunlap, Luft, Jaxson Joggerst, senior Dakota Joggerst and Reed _ combined for eight 3-pointers for Eureka in the win.

In addition to the 11 points scored by Haefner, the Lancers also got 11 points from senior Cooper Williams and 10 from senior Josh Dennis.

“You feel bad for the seniors, seven kids who busted their tails and gave everything they had for four years here,’’ Lafayette coach Keim said. “It’s never fun to have it end with a loss, but you have to give Eureka credit.”

Lafayette fell to 1-6 to open the season when it lost 43-28 at Eureka on Dec. 21. That next week, the Lancers won the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Maryville University. And among their four wins at Maryville was a 53-47 victory over Eureka.

“When it’s Eureka and Lafayette, the records usually don’t mean a whole lot,’’ Eureka coach Austin Kirby said. “With the support of our community, we’re a tough out here at home. And our crowd tonight was incredible.”

Kirby added: “Our motto is: Culture wins. Our kids do things the right way, playing hard, and I think their classmates respect that.”

Defense was again a key for the Wildcats, who’ve allowed 45, 28, 42, 42 and 40 points during their current five-game winning streak.

“Our kids trust our staff and they’ve bought in to what we’re trying to sell,’’ Kirby said. “As tough as it was tonight, going inside against (6-7) Haefner and (6-7 Logan) Minton, we drove into the lane and then kicked it out for open shots. And when we hit those shots, we got the momentum we needed.”

