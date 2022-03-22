 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final area boys basketball rankings

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 3/22/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (26-6)1
2. East St. Louis (27-6)2
3. Webster Groves (24-8)9
4. De Smet (19-9)3
5. Chaminade (23-9)4
6. SLUH (18-8)5
7. Collinsville (26-6)6
8. O'Fallon (23-8)7
9. Fort Zumwalt South (26-3)NR
10. Troy Buchanan (22-5)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 3/22/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (27-4)2
2. Cardinal Ritter (21-10)3
3. Westminster (26-2)1
4. MICDS (24-4)6
5. Breese Central (28-6)8
6. John Burroughs (17-9)10
7. Whitfield (21-6)5
8. Lift For Life (19-10)NR
9. St. Dominic (23-6)9
10. Mater Dei (20-12)7

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Standouts on the courts - our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News