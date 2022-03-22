Final area boys basketball rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 3/22/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (26-6)
|1
|2. East St. Louis (27-6)
|2
|3. Webster Groves (24-8)
|9
|4. De Smet (19-9)
|3
|5. Chaminade (23-9)
|4
|6. SLUH (18-8)
|5
|7. Collinsville (26-6)
|6
|8. O'Fallon (23-8)
|7
|9. Fort Zumwalt South (26-3)
|NR
|10. Troy Buchanan (22-5)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (27-4)
|2
|2. Cardinal Ritter (21-10)
|3
|3. Westminster (26-2)
|1
|4. MICDS (24-4)
|6
|5. Breese Central (28-6)
|8
|6. John Burroughs (17-9)
|10
|7. Whitfield (21-6)
|5
|8. Lift For Life (19-10)
|NR
|9. St. Dominic (23-6)
|9
|10. Mater Dei (20-12)
|7
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked