First state semifinal in 47 years gives Lutheran South a reason to sing

“Goalie vision you see everything,” he said. “Having that on the court helps me find open guys.”

Those leaders were outstanding against North County. They also were exhausted when the night was through. Lind said the Lancers went only about six players deep and the high intensity of the game just sapped their energy.

So much so that Prange worried about falling off a ladder afterwards.

As Lutheran South celebrated on the court after the game, they were given a surprise that every one of them will cherish for the rest of their lives. North County athletics director Chad Mills brought over a ladder, some scissors and offered the Lancers the chance to cut down the nets to commemorate their victory.

“North County was awesome,” Lind said. “It’s a good reminder that there’s a lot of good people in high school and youth sports.”

One by one the Lancers ascended the ladder and snipped a piece of twine to call their own. After seeing college teams partake in the ritual net cutting on television, it was a thrill the Lancers never imagined they’d experience.

“I’ll always have something to remember that moment,” Reis said.