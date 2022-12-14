First-year coach Briscoe has Kirkwood off to a fast start

Sam Briscoe knows the look.

It comes from other coaches and referees.

He reminds them of just how fast time flies.

Briscoe, 26 with a birthday in January, is four games into his tenure as Kirkwood High’s boys basketball coach. He was last seen prominently in these parts running point at Duchesne, where he graduated in 2014. Now he’s stalking the sideline and loving it.

“It’s been nice,” Briscoe said. “I’ve been learning a lot on the fly.”

Briscoe spent the last three years as an assistant at Drury University. Before that he spent a year on staff at De Smet. This is his first foray as a head coach and one he certainly didn’t expect to land out of the gate.

“I didn’t think I had much of a shot,” Briscoe said. “I was super excited when they were interested in what I had to say.”

Two interviews later Briscoe was named the program’s new leader in June. He took over for Jimmy McKinney, who resigned after two seasons and took a position at Vashon.

Briscoe is the fifth coach at Kirkwood this century but the third since 2019. McKinney took over for Mark Decker, who spent one season as the interim coach after filling in for the then-suspended Bill Gunn. Gunn spent 13 years leading the Pioneers. Randy Kriewall preceded Gunn and he resigned after guiding Kirkwood to a third-place finish in Class 5 in 2006. It’s the most recent state semifinal appearance and the eighth in school history.

The point guard on that final four team? Kirkwood standout and current football coach Jeremy Maclin.

It’s been a turbulent few years for the Pioneers, the senior class in particular. Briscoe said it was important to try and give them some stability in their last year.

“I’m trying to give those guys a great last run at things,” Briscoe said. “They’ve been through a lot, from coaching changes to COVID. That wears on you.”

Because Briscoe wasn’t connected to the program in the past everyone began his tenure with a clean slate and a fresh start. So far everyone appears to be on the same page. The Pioneers have won their first four games of the season by no fewer than 17 points.

Senior guards Javaris Moye and Christian Hughes have led the way as both are averaging more than 12 points per game.

Briscoe said a big piece of the puzzle is getting to know and build relationships with his players. Over the next week the Pioneers will have the chance to do just that as they are not scheduled to take the court again until Dec. 23 when they open up play at the MICDS Holiday Invitational.

“Having ten days to look at film and refocus will be good for our guys,” Briscoe said. “We can evaluate what adjustments we need to make.”

As he’s transitioned into his new position, Briscoe has leaned on Kirkwood girls basketball coach Monica Tritz, athletic director Corey Nesslage and the other members of his own coaching staff. He talks often with Duchesne’s longtime coach Wade Bouslog, too.

Briscoe never saw himself as a high school coach in the past. His plan was to work his way up through the college game and see where that took him. After a while he wasn’t sure that’s how he wanted to spend his time.

“I thought I’d be a college lifer,” Briscoe said.

Between the grind of life as a college assistant and the pandemic, Briscoe started to look at things and coaching at the high school level appealed to him. He’s still in the early stages but he feels this is a real fit for where he’s at now and where he sees himself in the future.

“(Kirkwood) is a place where I can be a long time,” Briscoe said. “That’s my plan.”