Five players score in double figures to help Whitfield top Lutheran North for first win

CREVE COEUR — Tre Williams didn't mind waiting a couple extra days for his team's first win of the season.
Whitfield was scheduled to host Lutheran North on Monday, but the game was pushed back two days. Williams didn't let the delay faze him, knocking down five 3-pointers and scoring a team-high 15 points to lead the Warriors to a 76-56 win over the Crusaders in a Lutheran North/Duchesne Holiday Round Robin game Wednesday afternoon at Whitfield's Cady Athletic Center.
“We've struggled this season. To get our first dub feels really good,” said Williams, a 6-foot junior guard who also connected for five 3-pointers in a 19-point outing against Valley Park last season. “I felt really good tonight, definitely different than any other night. We got our first dub and that's all that really matters.”
Williams was one of five Warriors in double figures. Nolan Simon and Jorden Williams scored 12 points apiece, and Jayden Norris and Holden Souter each tallied 10 points for Whitfield (1-4), which enjoyed a team-high in points scored this season.
“The last few games, we've taken a hard look at our offense and these kids within three days have turned around and definitely look to be executing better, spacing the floor better and sharing the ball better,” Warriors coach Mike Potsou said. “I like what I've seen so far and a credit to them for being able to pick up things so quickly and score in the 70s like we did today.”
Whitfield started 0-4 last season before also winning its fifth game. The Warriors avoided their first 0-5 start since 2006.
“We needed it. We've created a challenging schedule and we've played some good teams and we've been in some games,” Potsou said. “I thought we hit a bit of a tough bump the other night (Friday) versus Miller (Career Academy). It was nice to have our boys respond after a couple practices and really play well.”
Lutheran North (2-3), which lost its top three scorers from last year's district championship squad, lost to Whitfield for the eighth time in the teams' last nine meetings dating back to 2015.
“Right now, we're struggling at the guard position with understanding the game,” Crusaders coach Gerald Jones said. “The reason why we're playing a team like Whitfield that is experienced at the guard spot is we're trying to learn as much as we can before February. We've just got a lot of learning to do and, shoot, we're learning on the floor in the moment.”
Whitfield jumped out to a 13-5 lead midway through the first quarter on the strength of six points from Simon and five from Casey Cooke. The Warriors later scored eight successive points to go up by 14 and held a 21-9 lead after one quarter.
Whitfield enjoyed another fast start to the second quarter, notching 12 of the first 15 points in the first three minutes, to race out to a 33-12 advantage. The next three minutes, though, belonged to Lutheran North, as it scored 14 of the next 16 points to cut the deficit down to nine points before Whitfield closed the half with a 5-2 surge to lead 40-28 at the intermission.
“I thought it was very important for us to get out of the gate early, which we did. I thought the kids were definitely motivated to come into this game and play better than we did before,” Potsou said. “I think we showed a little bit of our youth during that stretch when we got up big and I thought our intensity level and focus went down.”
After an even third quarter in which each team tallied 13 points, Whitfield was able to squash any thoughts Lutheran North had about a fourth quarter comeback by scoring nine of the first 11 points of the final eight minutes to bump its lead up to 19.
“Confidence is definitely a part of this and I think we can gain a lot of confidence from this game,” Williams said. “I think we'll continue to improve.”