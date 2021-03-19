Fleming channels grief to guide Cardinal Ritter to second successive state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mario Fleming grabbed the trophy and looked to the sky.
The Cardinal Ritter senior pointed upward before breaking into a multi-watt smile.
In the proudest moment of his life, Fleming wanted to share the joy with his biggest fan.
Fleming's father, George Smith, passed away from COVID-19 complications April 23, 2020.
But Smith was right there in spirt with his son Friday afternoon.
Fleming scored a team-high 22 points to guide the Lions to a 66-56 win over Bolivar in the Class 5 boys basketball state championship at JQH Arena.
The Lions (20-5) claimed their second successive title and ninth in program history. They captured back-to-back crowns for the first time since 1995-96.
The inspired Fleming recalled the thrill of winning last year's title, an 88-32 victory over Charleston for the Class 3 crown.
Smith was there in the stands for every moment.
In Fleming's mind, his father was there again for the second title.
"I know he's looking down and he's so happy," Fleming said. "Best moment I've ever had — even though he's not there with me."
Fleming's teammates helped him get through the year-long sorrow.
"We're a family, we've got his back," senior teammate Ilyaas Harris said. "He knows that we were hurting along with him."
Fleming helped guide the Lions through a rough-and-tumble season. Cardinal Ritter was bumped up two classifications in accordance with MSHSAA's success factor.
Plus, standout Luther Burden left the team in the middle of the season to transfer to East St. Louis High.
Through all the tears, and all the adversity, Fleming finally was able to take a deep breath and relax at a job well done.
"People might look at this and think it was easy," Fleming said. "It wasn't."
Cardinal Ritter never trailed in recording its 17th win in the last 18 games.
Junior Braxton Stacker, a transfer from Belleville East, added 17 points to the winning attack. Robert Lewis chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds. Harris came through with a pair of clutch baskets.
"I'm speechless right now," Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. "COVID and the trials and tribulations that go with it each day, it's been tough. But they had the resilience to come through and finish the job."
Fleming inherited the leadership role at the start of the season and he took the responsibility seriously.
"It was my turn to step up," Fleming said. "Everyone was looking for me to be a leader."
Fleming, a four-year starter, did not fail his troops.
"I think he's the best player in Class 5," Johnson said. "He does everything for us — we love him."
The Lions jumped out to a 13-8 lead and stretched the margin to 14 points in the third quarter before the Liberators (16-13) rallied behind Kyle Pock, who finished with a game-high 30 points and 12 rebounds.
Pock brought Bolivar to within 40-39 on a stickback midway through the third quarter.
Cardinal Ritter promptly responded with a 10-0 run to regain control. Stacker hit a pair of foul shots and Fleming followed with one of his four 3-pointers for a 45-39 lead. Lewis added a 5-footer and Stacker drilled a triple to push the lead to 50-39.
Bolivar never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
"We just needed a few more hard plays to get it done," Bolivar coach Todd Schrader said.
Ritter bolted out to a 17-10 lead behind a slam from Stacker off a pass from Nyjahl Vaughn.
The Lions were determined to strike early after falling behind by 11 points in the first half of a 79-76 double overtime win over Van Horn in a semifinal game Thursday.
"Our focus was to not make mistakes early and just take what they gave us," Harris said. "It worked."
The Lions came up with just the effort they needed to earn another title.
"This is the best effort I've had as a coach," Johnson said. "To make this happen, I'm so thankful to the guys."