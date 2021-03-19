Fleming channels grief to guide Cardinal Ritter to second successive state championship

Fleming's teammates helped him get through the year-long sorrow.

"We're a family, we've got his back," senior teammate Ilyaas Harris said. "He knows that we were hurting along with him."

Fleming helped guide the Lions through a rough-and-tumble season. Cardinal Ritter was bumped up two classifications in accordance with MSHSAA's success factor.

Plus, standout Luther Burden left the team in the middle of the season to transfer to East St. Louis High.

Through all the tears, and all the adversity, Fleming finally was able to take a deep breath and relax at a job well done.

"People might look at this and think it was easy," Fleming said. "It wasn't."

Cardinal Ritter never trailed in recording its 17th win in the last 18 games.

Junior Braxton Stacker, a transfer from Belleville East, added 17 points to the winning attack. Robert Lewis chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds. Harris came through with a pair of clutch baskets.

"I'm speechless right now," Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. "COVID and the trials and tribulations that go with it each day, it's been tough. But they had the resilience to come through and finish the job."