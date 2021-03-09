Fleming proves a point in helping Cardinal Ritter muscle past Jennings

Cardinal Ritter senior Mario Fleming felt slighted.
He admitted to having, “a little animosity,” prior to the game against Jennings on Tuesday.
Jennings senior DeMarion Shanklin, the leading scorer in the area, was coming off a season-high 32 points in the Warriors' district championship win and Fleming wanted to make a statement.
“I saw that he was averaging 25 (points) a game and I just wanted to prove that I was a better player,” Fleming said.
Fleming did just that.
The lightning-quick guard scored 30 points, pulled down seven rebounds and recorded a key block late in the fourth quarter to propel Cardinal Ritter to a 60-53 victory over Jennings in a Class 5 sectional at Cardinal Ritter.
Cardinal Ritter (17-5) won its fourth consecutive game and advanced to play De Smet (15-6) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. on Friday at a site to be determined.
Ritter beat De Smet 84-76 in double overtime on Dec. 8.
Trailing by 12 at halftime, Jennings made a furious comeback jump-started by the play of senior Karl Moore. He blocked shots, he crashed the glass and he ran the floor, scoring seven of his 16 points in the third quarter and sending the Warriors into transition with three of his eight blocked shots, including two on Cardinal Ritter dunk attempts.
“It was win or go home and I had to play with everything I had," Moore said. "There wasn’t another option. We needed the energy especially with our shots not falling. Our pace changed and we came back.”
Feeding off the energy of Moore, Jennings (7-7) cut the deficit to 44-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
But Fleming and his teammates put a halt to the comeback.
Fleming opened the final frame with a perfectly timed cut to the basket, then scored again on a putback to open up a seven-point cushion.
But Shanklin, who had been held to eight points through three quarters, began to find his rhythm in transition. Twice a Moore rejection sent Shanklin into the open court and after his third fast break basket of the quarter, Jennings trailed 53-51 with only two minutes left. Shanklin finished with 16 points.
“Defensively, once we could sit down in the half court and get stops, we got run outs,” Jennings coach Danny Thomas said. “Karl’s an incredible shot blocker, and when we rebound the ball it helps us to get Shanklin in transition.”
But the biggest block of the game came from the right hand of Fleming with 1 minute, 42 seconds to play.
With Jennings point guard Isaiah Payne ahead of the pack and driving to the basket for the tying score, Fleming came from behind, allowed Payne to jump first and batted the ball against the backboard. Cardinal Ritter retrieved it and Fleming and junior Braxton Stacker finished the game from the free throw line.
The block from behind technique is a trick that Fleming learned from Ritter junior Robert Lewis.
“Jump second,” Fleming said. “I timed it right and got it off the backboard.”
Lewis was responsible for providing the first jolt of energy for Cardinal Ritter in the first quarter. Trailing 5-2, a follow dunk by Lewis catapulted the Lions on a 15-0 run, highlighted by 10 points in the quarter from Fleming, including a pair of corner threes.
Fleming was 4-for-5 from long distance on Tuesday after Cardinal Ritter did not make a single 3-pointer in its overtime district title victory over University City.
“We were just in the gym practicing our shooting all the time,” Fleming said. “My teammates were finding me in the right spots and creating for me. I just felt it tonight.”
Meanwhile, the defense on Shanklin was relenting. Denied the ball by the man-to-man defense of junior Jordan Nichols and double-teamed soon after touching it, Shanklin was held scoreless for the first 14 minutes of the game and finished with 16 points, his second-lowest total of the season.
“We were just trying to make it hard on him, get the ball out of his hands and make every look tough and we felt if we did that, we had a good chance to win,” Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said.
Moore finished with 16 points. He and Shanklin were instrumental in closing a 14-point deficit to two. But the experience of the Lions, especially the four-year starter Fleming, helped Cardinal Ritter survive.
“Those are things that you expect out of a guy like that, especially in crunch time,” Johnson said. “He’s been here before, he’s a champion, we expect him to respond in that fashion and he did.”