Fleming proves a point in helping Cardinal Ritter muscle past Jennings

“It was win or go home and I had to play with everything I had," Moore said. "There wasn’t another option. We needed the energy especially with our shots not falling. Our pace changed and we came back.”

Feeding off the energy of Moore, Jennings (7-7) cut the deficit to 44-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

But Fleming and his teammates put a halt to the comeback.

Fleming opened the final frame with a perfectly timed cut to the basket, then scored again on a putback to open up a seven-point cushion.

But Shanklin, who had been held to eight points through three quarters, began to find his rhythm in transition. Twice a Moore rejection sent Shanklin into the open court and after his third fast break basket of the quarter, Jennings trailed 53-51 with only two minutes left. Shanklin finished with 16 points.

“Defensively, once we could sit down in the half court and get stops, we got run outs,” Jennings coach Danny Thomas said. “Karl’s an incredible shot blocker, and when we rebound the ball it helps us to get Shanklin in transition.”

But the biggest block of the game came from the right hand of Fleming with 1 minute, 42 seconds to play.