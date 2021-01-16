Fleming's hot hand leads Cardinal Ritter to league victory against St. Mary's

Mario Fleming's hands could have melted steel.
Every time the Cardinal Ritter senior guard shot, smoke trailed the ball as it scorched the net again and again Saturday afternoon.
"He had the hot hand tonight," St. Mary's coach Bryan Turner said. "When you're hot, you have to keep feeding him and Cardinal Ritter did a good job of finding him."
Fleming's blazing hands more than compensated for a depleted roster as Cardinal Ritter defeated St. Mary's 80-57 in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I contest at Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
He scored a career-high 38 points, shooting 14 for 22 from the field before being lifted midway through the fourth quarter.
"He's a senior, four-year starter and tonight is a night where you have to lean on guys like that and I thought he did a hell of a job," Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said.
Cardinal Ritter (7-3 overall, 3-0 conference) has won the last five contests against the Dragons and has won 32 times in the last 35 contests against its conference foe.
The 6-foot-3 guard knew he had a hot hand before the game started and pointed to a hearty breakfast that helped stoke the fire.
"I stayed the night with Braxton (Stacker) and his mother cooked some really good waffles and eggs this morning," Fleming said.
Stacker added 11 points and tossed in seven assists for the Lions.
Fleming's offensive outburst helped the Lions make up for absences of junior Luther Burden and seniors Josh Robinson and Willie Davis, who were held out due to injuries and personal reasons.
"We had key players missing, so I had to get going on both ends to pick up the energy and lead the team to the (victory)," Fleming said.
Fleming also ripped down nine rebounds, picked up three steals and had two assists.
St. Mary's was paced by Kameron Taylor's 11 points. Kaliel Boyd added 11 points off the bench for the Dragons.
The Lions led by eight points at halftime and then opened the second half with a 10-0 run on their way to the victory.
"We have to maintain control over the tempo of the game," Turner said. "Once the ball starts flying around with turnovers, they're a good enough team athletically to capitalize."
After only turning the ball over five times in the first half, St. Mary's (2-3, 0-1 AAA) coughed the ball up eight times in the third quarter.
Along with the turnovers, the defending Class 3 champion Lions unleashed a suffocating man-to-man defense that guarded the Dragons all down the court.
"Coaches always preach that defenses win games," Cardinal Ritter junior forward Robert Lewis said.
Lewis, who chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds, held down the paint with six blocks and keyed a defense that only allowed St. Mary's to shoot 35 percent from the field.
Of those six blocks, four came in the second half.
"Coach told us to start being more aggressive and that we had more talent than we were showing," Lewis said.