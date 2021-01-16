Fleming's hot hand leads Cardinal Ritter to league victory against St. Mary's

Stacker added 11 points and tossed in seven assists for the Lions.

Fleming's offensive outburst helped the Lions make up for absences of junior Luther Burden and seniors Josh Robinson and Willie Davis, who were held out due to injuries and personal reasons.

"We had key players missing, so I had to get going on both ends to pick up the energy and lead the team to the (victory)," Fleming said.

Fleming also ripped down nine rebounds, picked up three steals and had two assists.

St. Mary's was paced by Kameron Taylor's 11 points. Kaliel Boyd added 11 points off the bench for the Dragons.

The Lions led by eight points at halftime and then opened the second half with a 10-0 run on their way to the victory.

"We have to maintain control over the tempo of the game," Turner said. "Once the ball starts flying around with turnovers, they're a good enough team athletically to capitalize."

After only turning the ball over five times in the first half, St. Mary's (2-3, 0-1 AAA) coughed the ball up eight times in the third quarter.