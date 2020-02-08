Fletcher finds groove, Vashon uses surge in second half to roll past Trinity

The Wolverines set up their full-court pressure and on three consecutive possessions the Titans didn't get the ball past the 3-point line of their own basket. All of those turnovers turned into Vashon points that blew up into a 53-34 lead and ended any comeback chances.

“That’s our identity for the most part. I don’t know if we’ve shown it the entire season. When we do show it we show how good we can possibly be,” Irons said. “We can be a team that gets after people, forces turnovers, creates the tempo that we want and that leads to easy baskets. When they’re unselfish like they were today and dialed in, offensively we can be good.”

There was plenty of offense to go around as senior guard Phil Russell, senior forward Kobe Clark and junior forward Nick Kern each finished with 12 points. Clark stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocked shots. The 6-foot-5 Kern was a monster on the glass as he hauled in 12 rebounds.