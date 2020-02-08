Fletcher finds groove, Vashon uses surge in second half to roll past Trinity

KIRKWOOD — The Trinity boys basketball team had a rare commodity Saturday in the third quarter against Vashon.
Hope.
In a two-minute stretch, the Wolverines took it away.
A smothering defensive effort led to a nine-point run that helped catapult Vashon to an impressive 74-44 win over Trinity at St. Louis Community College–Meramec.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (14-5) returned to the court a week after taking its first home loss in three seasons, a 64-58 setback to Chicago Curie. Leading into that game, Vashon coach Tony Irons said the team had some of its worst practices of the season.
That flipped in the past six days.
“This week we had good practices,” Vashon senior swingman Cam’Ron Fletcher said. “The game was won earlier in the week at practice.”
A 6-foot-6 Kentucky signee, Fletcher led the way against Trinity as he scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals.
He was instrumental as the Wolverines defense clamped down on Trinity in its hope-crushing third quarter run.
The No. 3 small school, Trinity (16-5) trailed 39-23 at halftime. It put together an 11-5 run that trimmed Vashon’s lead to 44-34 and had its fan feeling frisky.
The Wolverines set up their full-court pressure and on three consecutive possessions the Titans didn't get the ball past the 3-point line of their own basket. All of those turnovers turned into Vashon points that blew up into a 53-34 lead and ended any comeback chances.
“That’s our identity for the most part. I don’t know if we’ve shown it the entire season. When we do show it we show how good we can possibly be,” Irons said. “We can be a team that gets after people, forces turnovers, creates the tempo that we want and that leads to easy baskets. When they’re unselfish like they were today and dialed in, offensively we can be good.”
There was plenty of offense to go around as senior guard Phil Russell, senior forward Kobe Clark and junior forward Nick Kern each finished with 12 points. Clark stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocked shots. The 6-foot-5 Kern was a monster on the glass as he hauled in 12 rebounds.
As a team, Vashon dominated in rebounding despite the presence of Trinity’s 7-foot center Ryan Kalkbrenner. A Creighton signee, Kalkbrenner scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots. But he never enforced his will on the game on either side of the ball as the Wolverines moved the ball and found ways to get shots up where he couldn’t contest them. Defensively they were zoned in on Kalkbrenner.
“We were just playing hard and trying to not let the big boy catch the ball,” Fletcher said. “Just playing the best of our ability.”
Senior guard Rashad Weekly was the only offensive bright spot for the Titans in the first half, when he scored all 10 of his points. He didn’t have one basket or one free-throw attempt in the second half. The 6-foot Central Michigan recruit did chip in five assists but often times found himself dribbling through waves of defenders that turned into turnovers, which led to fast-break opportunities the other way.
“We just wanted to make things difficult on him. We just wanted to mix up things and make it difficult for him,” Irons said. “Hopefully in the second half it becomes harder for him to hit those some of those shots he made in the first half.”
Trinity senior guard TJ Rush scored 10 points. Vashon junior guards Recko Bailey and Trevon Love each had three steals.
Vashon is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Mehlville and the area’s other 7-footer, Davion Bradford.
Irons is hoping the Wolverines will continue on the path they started the last week at practice.
“We have to continue that now,” he said. “This is the time of year you have to play your best basketball.”