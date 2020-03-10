Fletcher returns as Vashon rolls past Ladue in Class 4 sectional

CHESTERFIELD — There would be no miracle finish. No seismic upset that would be memorialized with T-shirts and be talked about for years to come.
The Vashon boys basketball team put any hopes Ladue harbored of shocking the state to rest by the midpoint of the second quarter as it rolled to a 72-40 win a Class 4 sectional Tuesday at Parkway West.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (23-5) advanced to play Kirksville (22-5) in a quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles West.
Last year’s Class 3 champion and the Class 4 champion in 2016 and 2017, Vashon continues its push for its third title in four seasons firing on all cylinders.
“They’re a talented group,” Ladue coach Chad Anderson said. “That’s the best team I’ve ever coached against.”
It’s high praise from the coach whose team made its giant slayer reputation when it knocked out Chaminade in a district title game in 2014. That Chaminade team had a lineup with five Division I athletes and two professional basketball players.
Last year, Ladue stunned Jennings in its sectional at Parkway West when it scored four points in the final moments of regulation to force overtime and eventually went to its first state semifinal and finished third in Class 4.
Vashon was having none of it.
The Wolverines took the lead for good at 9-7 when junior forward Nick Kern scored a runner with 4 minutes and 51 seconds to play in the first and never looked back. They led 21-10 after the first and went into the locker room at halftime ahead 42-16.
“We definitely played together,” Vashon senior guard Phil Russell said. “It was a beauty. Everybody touched the ball.”
The Wolverines were led by senior swingman Cam’Ron Fletcher, who scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots. The Kentucky-bound Fletcher did not play in the district championship game against Hazelwood East last week. Vashon coach Tony Irons said it was a “coach's decision.”
The 6-foot-6 Fletcher felt he had amends to make on the court with his teammates.
“I owed them,” Fletcher said.
Outmatched and outgunned, Ladue (19-9) tried to pack in its defense and force the Wolverines to take long-range shots. Vashon promptly buried five 3-pointers in the first half to quash that plan. Fletcher, Russell, junior guard Recko Bailey and senior forward Kobe Clark each hit from long range.
Vashon has seen more zone defense than it cares to remember this season. It was prepared.
"We definitely shot the ball with confidence," Russell said.
Added Irons, "We a made a lot of good extra passes tonight so we got better shots. Today we got great ones.”
Russell finished with 15 points, handed out five assists and made two steals. Clark finished with nine points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Kern had eight points and Bailey finished with seven.
“It’s a good feeling getting your teammates involved,” Fletcher said.
Ladue was led by senior guard Jaylen Boyd, who finished with 12 points, four rebounds and one blocked shot. Senior post Evan Schneider had 10 points and three rebounds. Senior guard Henry McIntosh hit three 3-pointers for all nine of his points.
The end came hard and fast for Ladue. After the game Anderson told his seniors how proud he was of what they accomplished in their tenure. They were the first group to win consecutive district championships in school history. They won 40 games combined over the last two seasons and gave the program its first state trophy.
It hurts in the moment, but their achievements are second to none at Ladue.
“Jaylen, Evan and Henry and those guys have been remarkable,” Anderson said. “It just wasn’t our night.”