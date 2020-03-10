Fletcher returns as Vashon rolls past Ladue in Class 4 sectional

"We definitely shot the ball with confidence," Russell said.

Added Irons, "We a made a lot of good extra passes tonight so we got better shots. Today we got great ones.”

Russell finished with 15 points, handed out five assists and made two steals. Clark finished with nine points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Kern had eight points and Bailey finished with seven.

“It’s a good feeling getting your teammates involved,” Fletcher said.

Ladue was led by senior guard Jaylen Boyd, who finished with 12 points, four rebounds and one blocked shot. Senior post Evan Schneider had 10 points and three rebounds. Senior guard Henry McIntosh hit three 3-pointers for all nine of his points.

The end came hard and fast for Ladue. After the game Anderson told his seniors how proud he was of what they accomplished in their tenure. They were the first group to win consecutive district championships in school history. They won 40 games combined over the last two seasons and gave the program its first state trophy.

It hurts in the moment, but their achievements are second to none at Ladue.