Fort Zumwalt North ends frustration against Fort Zumwalt South

ST. PETERS — For Drake Stevenson and his Fort Zumwalt North boys basketball teammates, it was a lesson learned.
In the teams’ second regular-season meeting just 10 days ago, Fort Zumwalt North jumped out to a 13-point lead only to see Fort Zumwalt storm back to win by 20 points.
In Friday night’s Class 5 District 7 final, the Panthers got out to another double-digit lead but weathered a brief storm and posted a 46-32 win at Zumwalt South’s Brad Hill Memorial Gymnasium.
“I thought, in that last game, we thought it was over after the first quarter, so after every quarter tonight, it was 0-0 and we had to start over and get going,” said Stevenson, a 6-foot-5 junior forward for the Panthers.
Fort Zumwalt North (20-8) advanced to take on powerhouse Francis Howell (27-1) in a Class 5 sectional at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Maryville University.
“We’re definitely up for the challenge,” Panthers coach Michael Uffmann said. “There’s a reason that they’re ranked top three in the state. They’ve been in this moment before and they’ve won those big games in the past. We need to take the same mindset that we did in the last three days of practice and we’ll see what we’ve got on Wednesday.”
In winning their first district title since 2016, the Panthers also brought to an end an eight-game losing streak to the Bulldogs that dated back to March 1 of that year.
“My group, we’ve been together and dreaming of this since sixth grade,” Zumwalt North senior guard Grant Rapplean said. “We got knocked out our first three years, but we came back our senior year and won it and it feels better than ever.”
Zumwalt North won on a night when leading scorer K.J. Lee had just six points. Rapplean dropped in a game-high 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter. Stevenson added 14 points.
“K.J. is a great player and we know every team is going to get after him, so me and Rapp and everybody talked about it and knew we had to step up and make shots,” Stevenson said.
Without the services of second-leading scorer Judah Nunn, who was injured earlier in the week, Zumwalt South leading scorer J.J. Schwepker was held to six points, well below his average of 17.5 per game. Ben Katambwa was the only Bulldogs player to get into double figures in scoring with 11 points.
Stevenson got the Panthers off in the right direction with six first-quarter points, as Zumwalt North led 11-7 after one.
Rapplean’s triple-filled second quarter and a pair of buckets by Mujtabi Alkhaldi gave the Panthers a 28-17 lead at halftime.
Zumwalt North’s advantage grew to as many as 15 points with three minutes left in the third quarter, but Zumwalt South scored the final six points of the period, including Schwepker’s only two field goals of the night, to trim it to 34-25.
Sophomore Joey Friedel came off the bench and gave the Bulldogs a spark to start the fourth with a trey and a putback as part of a 5-2 run to start the period.
What was once a 15-point lead was down to 36-30 and the Panthers were hoping there wouldn’t be another repeat of 10 days ago.
“The last time we played South, they pretty much embarrassed us. They did whatever they wanted in those last three quarters,” Uffmann said. “All we focused on the last week of practice was making sure defensively we were talking better and getting into our stance.”
Stevenson and Rapplean made sure that wouldn’t happen again, combining for a 6-0 Panthers run that shot the lead back out to 12 with 2:40 to play to effectively end any thoughts of a Bulldogs comeback and give the Panthers visions of a playoff appearance next week.
“I’ve only dreamed of this,” Rapplean said. “I’ve watched many playoff games from when I was younger until now and now I get to play in one. It’s the best feeling in the world. I can’t wait.”