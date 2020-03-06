Fort Zumwalt North ends frustration against Fort Zumwalt South

“My group, we’ve been together and dreaming of this since sixth grade,” Zumwalt North senior guard Grant Rapplean said. “We got knocked out our first three years, but we came back our senior year and won it and it feels better than ever.”

Zumwalt North won on a night when leading scorer K.J. Lee had just six points. Rapplean dropped in a game-high 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter. Stevenson added 14 points.

“K.J. is a great player and we know every team is going to get after him, so me and Rapp and everybody talked about it and knew we had to step up and make shots,” Stevenson said.

Without the services of second-leading scorer Judah Nunn, who was injured earlier in the week, Zumwalt South leading scorer J.J. Schwepker was held to six points, well below his average of 17.5 per game. Ben Katambwa was the only Bulldogs player to get into double figures in scoring with 11 points.

Stevenson got the Panthers off in the right direction with six first-quarter points, as Zumwalt North led 11-7 after one.

Rapplean’s triple-filled second quarter and a pair of buckets by Mujtabi Alkhaldi gave the Panthers a 28-17 lead at halftime.