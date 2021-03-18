 Skip to main content
Fort Zumwalt North has high hopes for first state semifinal appearance
Class 6 Quarterfinal: Troy at Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt North celebrates after defeating Troy in a Class 6 state quarterfinal game, Friday, March 12, 2021, at Fort Zumwalt North High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael Gulledge

Drake Stevenson couldn't help but gaze up at the rafters of the Fort Zumwalt North gymnasium.

“Every day I walk in and look at that state banner thinking one day it could be us,” said Stevenson, a senior guard on the boys basketball team. “This year I knew we had something special as long as we played as a team, so I knew there'd be a chance at getting that state title. Hopefully we go out this weekend and have some fun and bring back a first.”

The Panthers (27-2) will make the first state semifinal appearance by a Zumwalt North boys basketball team since the school opened as Fort Zumwalt High in 1960 when they take on Liberty of Kansas City (25-3) in a Class 6 semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield.

“As a kid, you always think about going to the state championship game and making that game winner,” Panthers junior center Connor Turnbull said. “That's always what I've dreamed of. So it's really just a dream come true.”

The postseason has been chock full of firsts for the Panthers.

The district semifinal win over Zumwalt West tied this year's team with the 1963-64 team for most wins in school history at 24. The district championship victory over Francis Howell set the team record for most wins and also represented North's first-ever consecutive district titles. The win over Pattonville in the sectional rounds was the program's first state playoff win. And the quarterfinal triumph over Troy meant the Panthers' first final four appearance.

“We've been making history, so any challenge they've had or anything that seems like it's a barrier and can't be done, they've knocked down the wall and figured out a way to do it,” North coach Michael Uffmann said.

Stevenson pointed to the Panthers' Jan. 30 overtime win over then-undefeated MICDS in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament title game as a key moment in their 19-game winning streak heading into this weekend.

“I feel like ever since that game every game we've been clicking a little bit more and more,” he said. “I knew as soon as we started playing as a team, started trusting each other and started playing pretty good defense, we'd be pretty unstoppable.”

Senior guard K.J. Lee, the Panthers' leading scorer at 20.3 points per game this season, said defense has been a driving force in North's 19-game winning streak heading into this weekend.

“We've stepped it up, especially on the defensive end. If you look at our box scores, we've been holding teams to a lot lower than what they've been averaging all season, which is what we've been wanting to do,” Lee said. “I think we've been playing our best basketball at the right time. We've really been clicking, having great practices, and it's leading to success on the court.”

The Panthers' last two opponents came in with red-hot offenses. Pattonville came in averaging 73.3 points per game but was held to just 52 by North. Troy scored 81 in its sectional win over Washington but was limited to just 48 by the Panthers.

“We've just been really good defensively and I think that's where it all starts because we are very good in transition,” Uffmann said.

It hasn't just been all defense for North this season. The offense averages more than 64 points per game and boasts three double-digit scorers in Lee, Turnbull (14.7) and Stevenson (13.1).

The team's other two starters, senior guard Tyler Edwards and senior forward George Prouhet, have settled into their roles as defensive stoppers and playmakers, allowing the Panthers offense to thrive.

“Everyone's fully bought in,” Lee said. “We've all played our roles to the fullest. We're clicking on all cylinders at the right time.”

Liberty also comes into the semifinal game on a hot streak with victories in 13 consecutive contests.

Zumwalt North is the new kid on the block in a Class 6 boys semifinal group that also includes Chaminade (21-1) and Kickapoo (26-2).

“You look at the other teams there,” Uffmann said. “Kickapoo's been there nine times with two state titles. Chaminade six, and two titles. Liberty five, and two titles. And then FZN, first appearance and zero titles. (The other teams) will be disappointed if they don't take home a title and we need to have that exact same mindset.”

Lee said having a serious approach won't be a problem for the Panthers.

“Anticipation should be high. There might be a little nerves, but it should be fun,” he said. “We'll enjoy the trip there, but it's also a business trip at the same time. We're not going just to say we played in the final four. We want to win it.”

