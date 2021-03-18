Fort Zumwalt North has high hopes for first state semifinal appearance

Drake Stevenson couldn't help but gaze up at the rafters of the Fort Zumwalt North gymnasium.
“Every day I walk in and look at that state banner thinking one day it could be us,” said Stevenson, a senior guard on the boys basketball team. “This year I knew we had something special as long as we played as a team, so I knew there'd be a chance at getting that state title. Hopefully we go out this weekend and have some fun and bring back a first.”
The Panthers (27-2) will make the first state semifinal appearance by a Zumwalt North boys basketball team since the school opened as Fort Zumwalt High in 1960 when they take on Liberty of Kansas City (25-3) in a Class 6 semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield.
“As a kid, you always think about going to the state championship game and making that game winner,” Panthers junior center Connor Turnbull said. “That's always what I've dreamed of. So it's really just a dream come true.”
The postseason has been chock full of firsts for the Panthers.
The district semifinal win over Zumwalt West tied this year's team with the 1963-64 team for most wins in school history at 24. The district championship victory over Francis Howell set the team record for most wins and also represented North's first-ever consecutive district titles. The win over Pattonville in the sectional rounds was the program's first state playoff win. And the quarterfinal triumph over Troy meant the Panthers' first final four appearance.
“We've been making history, so any challenge they've had or anything that seems like it's a barrier and can't be done, they've knocked down the wall and figured out a way to do it,” North coach Michael Uffmann said.
Stevenson pointed to the Panthers' Jan. 30 overtime win over then-undefeated MICDS in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament title game as a key moment in their 19-game winning streak heading into this weekend.
“I feel like ever since that game every game we've been clicking a little bit more and more,” he said. “I knew as soon as we started playing as a team, started trusting each other and started playing pretty good defense, we'd be pretty unstoppable.”
Senior guard K.J. Lee, the Panthers' leading scorer at 20.3 points per game this season, said defense has been a driving force in North's 19-game winning streak heading into this weekend.
“We've stepped it up, especially on the defensive end. If you look at our box scores, we've been holding teams to a lot lower than what they've been averaging all season, which is what we've been wanting to do,” Lee said. “I think we've been playing our best basketball at the right time. We've really been clicking, having great practices, and it's leading to success on the court.”
The Panthers' last two opponents came in with red-hot offenses. Pattonville came in averaging 73.3 points per game but was held to just 52 by North. Troy scored 81 in its sectional win over Washington but was limited to just 48 by the Panthers.
“We've just been really good defensively and I think that's where it all starts because we are very good in transition,” Uffmann said.
It hasn't just been all defense for North this season. The offense averages more than 64 points per game and boasts three double-digit scorers in Lee, Turnbull (14.7) and Stevenson (13.1).
The team's other two starters, senior guard Tyler Edwards and senior forward George Prouhet, have settled into their roles as defensive stoppers and playmakers, allowing the Panthers offense to thrive.
“Everyone's fully bought in,” Lee said. “We've all played our roles to the fullest. We're clicking on all cylinders at the right time.”
Liberty also comes into the semifinal game on a hot streak with victories in 13 consecutive contests.
Zumwalt North is the new kid on the block in a Class 6 boys semifinal group that also includes Chaminade (21-1) and Kickapoo (26-2).
“You look at the other teams there,” Uffmann said. “Kickapoo's been there nine times with two state titles. Chaminade six, and two titles. Liberty five, and two titles. And then FZN, first appearance and zero titles. (The other teams) will be disappointed if they don't take home a title and we need to have that exact same mindset.”
Lee said having a serious approach won't be a problem for the Panthers.
“Anticipation should be high. There might be a little nerves, but it should be fun,” he said. “We'll enjoy the trip there, but it's also a business trip at the same time. We're not going just to say we played in the final four. We want to win it.”
Chaminade Red Devils vs. Kickapoo Chiefs
What: Class 6 semifinal
When, where: 2 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center
Records: Chaminade 21-1; Kickapoo 26-2
Previous semifinals: Chaminade 6 (2009, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020); Kickapoo 8 (1987, 1992, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2016, 2017, 2020)
Up next: Winner of Fort Zumwalt North-Liberty in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Chaminade: Makes sixth semifinal appearance in seven years. Has won 17 games in a row. Lone loss this season was a 55-52 defeat at the hands of Class 4 semifinalist Vashon. …Junior post Tarris Reed Jr. is among the most sought after prospects in the state. The 6-foot-10 Reed averages 21.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He’s blocked 58 shots. …Junior guard Damien Mayo Jr. 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while handing out a team-high 4.59 assists per game. He’s second on the team with 24 blocks. …Junior guard Nate Straughter averages 9.5 points per game and is a long-range marksman as he’s knocked down 38 of his 93 3-point attempts. …Sophomore guard Nilavan Daniels averages 8 points per game but has been lethal from behind the arc where he’s hit on 32 of his 62 attempts.
On Kickapoo: Like Chaminade, was a semifinalist last season. …Has won 20 in a row. Only losses this season came to Class 3 champion Hartville and Greenwood which is led by All-American Aminu Mohammed. …Has played in postseason game that was decided by 10 or fewer points. …Senior guard Anton Brookshire is the program’s all-time leading scorer. A Mizzou signee, Brookshire scored 17 points in the Chiefs quarterfinal win over Waynesville. …Isaac Haney scored 15 points and Cam Liggins had 14 points in their 67-45 quarterfinal win.
Fort Zumwalt North Panthers vs. Liberty Blue Jays
What: Class 6 semifinal
When, where: 4 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center
Records: Fort Zumwalt North 27-2; Liberty 25-3
Previous semifinals: Fort Zumwalt North none; Liberty 4 (1998, 2001, 2002, 2018)
Up next: Winner of Chaminade-Kickapoo in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Fort Zumwalt North: Makes state semifinal debut after rolling past Troy 71-48 in a quarterfinal last week. …Has won 19 in a row. Two losses this season come to University City in the Borgia Thanksgiving Tournament championship game and on the road at rival Fort Zumwalt South. …Senior guard KJ Lee is averaging 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He’s also connected on 57 of his 141 3-point attempts and 99 of his 140 free throws. …Senior forward Drake Stevenson is averaging 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. …Junior center Connor Turnbull (6-foot-10) averages 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.25 blocks per game.
On Liberty: Makes fifth semifinal appearance after beating Lee’s Summit 65-50 in the quarterfinal. …Has won 13 in a row and 16 of its last 17. Only loss in that stretch came to Staley which it then defeated in the sectional. …Junior guard Bennett Stirtz scored a season-best 27 points against Staley. He scored a team-high 17 against Lee’s Summit to lead four players in double figures.
Lutheran South Lancers vs. Bolivar Liberators
What: Class 5 semifinal
When, where: 1 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena
Records: Lutheran South 16-11; Bolivar 15-12
Previous semifinal appearances: Lutheran South 2 (1970, 1973); Bolivar 3 (1960, 2015, 2017)
Up next: Winner of Cardinal Ritter-Van Horn in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Friday
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Lutheran South: Makes first semifinal appearance since 1973 when it won the Class M state championship. …Have won seven games in a row. …Senior forward Jack Lawson leads the way by averaging 19.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He’s hit double figures in rebounds in four of the last five games. …Senior guard Jonathan Prange averages 15.4 points per game and is the top 3-pointer shooter on the roster with 38 made in 114 attempts. He’s also the top free throw shooter as he’s hit on 81.3 percent this season. …Senior guard Austin Reis averages 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-high 4.64 assists per game. Reis and Prange both have more than 40 steals this season.
On Bolivar: Makes fourth semifinal appearance overall but third in the last seven years. …Josh Bowes has made a significant impact for the Liberators during the playoffs. He scored a team-best 18 points in the team’s quarterfinal win over Nevada. The game prior he put up 26 points to help knock out Rolla in the sectional round. …Kyle Pock scored 17 points against Nevada and was clutch at the free throw line. As a team the Liberators made 13-of-17 at the charity stripe to close out the 60-47 win.
Cardinal Ritter Lions vs. Van Horn Falcons
What: Class 5 semifinal
When, where: 3 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena
Records: Ritter 18-5; Van Horn 19-9
Previous semifinal appearances: Ritter 9 (1990, 1995, 1996, 2001, 2003, 2006, 2014, 2020); Van Horn 1 (1983)
Up next: Winner of Lutheran South-Bolivar in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Friday
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Ritter: Reigning Class 3 champion was moved into Class 5 after the Missouri State High School Activities Association instituted a “championship factor” enrollment multiplier for private and charter schools. The Lions were pushed up due to their quarterfinal appearance in 2019 and their state championship in 2020. …Senior guard Mario Fleming has been the catalyst this season as he leads the team by averaging 19.4 points per game. …Junior Robert Lewis is good for 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while leading the team in blocks with 32. …Junior guard Braxton Stacker averages 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. …Senior guard Illyaas Harris averages 6.3 points per game but has dished out a team-best 79 assists and made a team-best 35 steals.
On Van Horn: Makes its second semifinal appearance in school history after knocking off No. 2 ranked Mexico 91-83 in overtime in the quarterfinal. …Backcourt of junior Jeremy Paige and senior Jaden Monday carried the Falcons to this point. Monday averages 22.5 points per game and went off for 41 against Mexico. Paige has increased his scoring output from a 12.6 average during the regular season to over 25 points per game in the playoffs. He scored 26 against Mexico.
Vashon Wolverines vs. Blair Oaks Falcons
What: Class 4 semifinal
When, where: 10 a.m. Friday at JQH Arena
Records: Vashon 14-1; Blair Oaks 24-4
Previous semifinals: Vashon 26 (1971, 1977, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020); Blair Oaks 3 (2000, 2001, 2020)
Up next: Westminster (23-5) in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Vashon: Makes 26th semifinal appearance, third in a row and fifth in the last six seasons. …In Tony Irons six seasons with the Wolverines they have lost one postseason game, an overtime thriller to St. Mary’s in the Class 4 sectionals in 2018. …Senior forward and Virginia Commonwealth signee Nick Kern paces the Wolverines by averaging 18.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He has a team-best 21 blocks. …Senior guard and UNLV signee Keshon Gilbert averages 13.9 points 4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and nearly two steals per game. …Sophomore forward Kennard Davis is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. …Senior guard Recko Bailey joins Kern as the only two returning starters from last year’s semifinalist. Bailey averages 6.2 points per game but is a defensive menace who’s good for 3.2 steals per game.
On Blair Oaks: Rallied past East Newton with a strong defensive effort in the second half. Three players hit double figures led by post Luke Northweater who had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Jake Closser scored 10 points and Quinn Kusgen scored 13 points and hit all six of his free throws. The rest of the team was 6-for-15 at the charity stripe. …Falcons have won nine in a row including a 106-58 win over Versailles. …The four losses this season came to Nixa, Helias, Monroe City and Jefferson City. Three of those four losses came on the road.
Westminster Wildcats def. Barstow Knights, forfeit
Note: MSHSAA announced Wednesday that Barstow had forfeited its state semifinal, which had been scheduled for noon Friday at JQH Arena
Records: Westminster 23-5
Previous semifinals: Westminster 1 (2005)
Up next: Winner of Vashon-Blair Oaks in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Westminster: Makes second semifinal appearance in school history. Finished third in Class 4 in 2005. …Wildcats spread out the scoring load with four players that average 8.9 points or more. …Junior guard Kobi Williams is the leading scorer with a 13.3 points per game average. …Junior guard Casen Lawrence averages 12.7 points and is the team’s top 3-point shooter as he’s connected on 74 of his 203 attempts from behind the arc. …Junior forward Caleb Thompson averages 9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and teams with junior post Austin Vick (6-foot-6) to give the Wildcats some size inside. Vick averages 8.9 points and leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game average. The duo have combined for 73 blocked shots this season.