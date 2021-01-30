Fort Zumwalt North keeps tournament title at home by handing MICDS first loss

O'FALLON, Mo. — K.J. Lee and his Fort Zumwalt North boys basketball teammates can check a big to-do off their list.
Lee scored a game-high 19 points, including a crucial three-point play in overtime, as the Panthers knocked off previously unbeaten MICDS 66-58 in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament championship game Saturday afternoon at North.
“It's huge. That was our goal this whole time. Win our own tournament,” said Lee, a 6-foot-7 senior guard. “I know MICDS is a great team and we talked about that, but just wanted to come in and win our own tournament.”
It was the first time the Panthers (15-2), the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, have won their own tournament this century. North athletics director Ted Hickey said after the game it was the first home tournament title for the Panthers in his 23 years at the school.
“Your end goal is to win districts and conference and along the way, to do that, you've got to have experience in championship-type games,” North coach Michael Uffmann said. “To do that in our tournament, where we had two teams ranked and two teams on the bubble coming in, and come out 3-0 is great.”
Zumwalt North won its second overtime game in as many as nights after tying its semifinal game against Normandy at the buzzer and then winning in extra time Friday night.
“I said to them right after the game that I was really glad we won this game, but being in a tight game right now where you're coming down to last-second possessions, the next time you're in that moment, hopefully somewhere in a playoff run, you're ready for that,” Uffmann said.
MICDS (13-1) had played just two games with a single-digit margin of difference this season, so the tight game was something rather new to the Rams. They were able to erase an 11-point, fourth quarter deficit to send the game to overtime but were outscored 11-3 in the extra session.
“Kudos to Fort Zumwalt North, I think they played hard and they knew exactly what they were going up against,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. “I think our kids were feeling too good about themselves being 13-0. I just feel like we went in there with a lack of focus. We came in flat, we didn't execute and we obviously didn't make the shots we normally make.”
The Panthers opened the game with four consecutive points before the Rams countered with 3-pointers by Nick Roper and Sam Wienstroer to take a 6-4 lead. It would be the only lead of the game for MICDS.
North led 18-10 after one quarter when Drake Stevenson knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer one step inside halfcourt. The Panthers stretched the lead out to 10 early in the second quarter before the Rams chiseled their deficit down to three, 30-27, by halftime. Still, it was the first time the Rams trailed at the half this season.
North held MICDS to just seven points in the third quarter and eventually gained their biggest lead of the game, 47-36, with 5 minutes 29 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Rams turned up the pressure and it paid dividends as a 13-2 run over the next three-plus minutes cut the Panthers' lead to 49-47. Stevenson knocked down three free throws to momentarily right the ship for North, but MICDS scored six of the next seven points to tie the game 53-53 on a basket by Brandon Mitchell-Day, who led the Rams with 18 points.
The teams traded buckets and after Tyler Edwards' runner in the lane rimmed in and out at the buzzer, the teams went to OT tied at 55.
With the Panthers nursing a one-point lead with just over 90 seconds to play, they could have spread the ball out and make the Rams foul, but Lee found an opening and drove to the basket instead for a lay-up and a foul.
“That was a pretty big play,” he said. “In my head, I was debating a little bit, but I saw a lane and I just took it and made a play.”
Lee's free throw made it a 62-58 game with 1:29 left and MICDS would score no more, as North scored two more baskets to claim the title and hand the Rams their first loss since a district final setback to Ladue last March.
“Like I just told them, I'm happy it happened now. Get it out of the way because they need this feeling right here and they just haven't had it,” Wallace said. “Obviously, I'm frustrated, but we'll bounce back.”