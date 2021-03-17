Fort Zumwalt North Panthers vs. Liberty Blue Jays

What: Class 6 semifinal

When, where: 4 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center

Records: Fort Zumwalt North 27-2; Liberty 25-3

Previous semifinals: Fort Zumwalt North none; Liberty 4 (1998, 2001, 2002, 2018)

Up next: Winner of Chaminade-Kickapoo in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday

On Fort Zumwalt North: Makes state semifinal debut after rolling past Troy 71-48 in a quarterfinal last week. …Has won 19 in a row. Two losses this season come to University City in the Borgia Thanksgiving Tournament championship game and on the road at rival Fort Zumwalt South. …Senior guard KJ Lee is averaging 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He’s also connected on 57 of his 141 3-point attempts and 99 of his 140 free throws. …Senior forward Drake Stevenson is averaging 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. …Junior center Connor Turnbull (6-foot-10) averages 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.25 blocks per game.

On Liberty: Makes fifth semifinal appearance after beating Lee’s Summit 65-50 in the quarterfinal. …Has won 13 in a row and 16 of its last 17. Only loss in that stretch came to Staley which it then defeated in the sectional. …Junior guard Bennett Stirtz scored a season-best 27 points against Staley. He scored a team-high 17 against Lee’s Summit to lead four players in double figures.

