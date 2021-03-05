Fort Zumwalt North pulls away from Francis Howell in second half

ST. PETERS — George Prouhet had a serious question for Fort Zumwalt North boys basketball coach Michael Uffmann during Friday's game.
"He said, 'Coach, they're not guarding me. What should I do?' " Uffmann recalled as the query from his 6-foot-4 senior forward during the Class 6 District 6 championship game.
"It's an uncomfortable feeling to be that open. He's shooting over 50 percent for us this year. He's so unselfish. He just wants to move the ball around. I said catch and shoot and don't think about it."
Prouhet took the advice to heart. He finished with 13 points and they came at key moments to help the Panthers score a 60-45 victory over the Francis Howell Vikings to win the Class 6 District 6 title. It was the first year in the new Class 6 for both teams after both were previously in Class 5.
The win gave top-seeded Fort Zumwalt North (25-2) consecutive district championships for the first time in the program history. The Panthers remained undefeated at home at 12-0.
Senior KJ Lee led the Panthers with 19 points. He scored 10 of them in final quarter, including going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
"KJ makes plays every single night. He closed it out for us in the fourth quarter," Uffmann said.
Fort Zumwalt North will face Pattonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 6 sectional. Pattonville (22-1) defeated St. Louis University High 55-51 to win the District 5 crown.
"It won't be a walk in the park for sure," Prouhet said. "We'll come out and play hard and see how far we can go."
Senior Kellen Thames is the leader for Pattonville. He averages 19.1 points a game. Lee is looking forward to the game.
"I know Kellen well," Lee said. "He's one of my good friends. We're going to battle. We worked out all summer. It should be a good time. I'm glad we're at home."
Francis Howell (19-5) lost for the first time in six road games this season. Since 2005, the Vikings were 7-3 against Panthers but Fort Zumwalt North had won three of the last four before Friday's game.
The teams met in the sectional last winter, with the Vikings scoring a 73-65 victory. The Vikings, who enjoyed their fourth successive undefeated GAC South conference championship and seventh straight championship overall this season, had their string of three consecutive district titles snapped.
"They've been the kings of St. Charles Country for like the last seven years so to beat them in our house and keep our playoff drive going is good," Uffmann said.
Francis Howell coach Kurt Jacob tipped his cap to the Panthers.
"I give all the credit in the world to Fort Zumwalt North," Jacob said. "I mean, they are a quality team. They played well. They guarded us well. They had a quality game plan. They're well coached and they have quality players. They earned it but I think our kids made them earn it. Good luck to them going forward."
There were three ties and 11 lead changes in the early going.
Trailing 20-19, Prouhet sank a short jump shot. Lee followed with a layup after getting the rebound of his own shot. Prouhet followed with a 3-point bomb with 1 minute, 59 seconds left in the first half, giving the Panthers a 26-20 lead. Fort Zumwalt North never trailed after that.
"I just asked coach if I could shoot it," Prouhet said. "I got in a rhythm. I hit that basket and then KJ scored and I made another hit. I do like to attack when I'm open and get the chance. It was petal to the medal there. We didn't look back after that."
Lee said Prouhet knows what to do with the ball when he gets it.
"The fact is George is up there with me," Lee said. "It's confidence to shoot it in a game. I have confidence. George has confidence that he will knock it down. When he gets that confidence in himself, he can know them down. They left him open and he made them pay."
The Vikings did not wilt under the pressure. Senior guard Preston Fortner, who finished with 11 points, nailed a trey at the 3:48 mark of the third quarter to pull the Vikings within 2 at 32-30.
However, the Panthers closed out the quarter scoring the final eight points on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Lee and senior Drake Stevenson, who made a medium jumper before hitting nothing but net on a long-range shot with 4 seconds left to make it 40-32. Stevenson finished with 13 points.
"We have more players who can create and make plays beside me," Lee said. "We just had to bear down to win this game. I want to do well out there."
Lee's father, Kelvin, was in the stands and being somewhat vocal at times during the game. Kelvin is the head coach at University City.
"Yeah, I hear him during the games," Lee chuckled. "I don't got to look at him, but I can hear him. He's a better coach on the sideline. Sometimes he gets on my nerves but I try to listen to him. He knows what he's talking about."
Senior Sam Thompson, who recently topped scoring 1,000 points in his career, opened the final frame with a 3-point play. A 3-point field goal by senior Sam Maddox, who led the Vikings with 15 points, drew Francis Howell within four at 42-38 with 5:13 to play.
"We had the ball and a chance to cut it two but we didn't get it done," Jacob said.
Enter Prouhet. He converted two free throws followed by Lee making four three throws and the Panthers never looked back.
"George came up big for us," Uffmann said. "He made some nice plays out there. He's a kid that doesn't get talked about much before he's so bought into his role. He wants to do whatever he can for us to win. He does a lot of things that doesn't show up in the box score. He can do a little bit of everything."
Prouhet said everyone works hard on free throws.
"In situations like that down the stretch, knocking down free throws is big," Prouhet said. "It's something we all take pride in. It helps us get a 'W'. That was a good team we played tonight."
For the game, Fort Zumwalt North converted 14 of 17 free throws, including 10 of 11 in the fourth quarter. From the floor, the Panthers hit 24 of 40 shots.
Francis Howell had just five free throw chances, making three. The Vikings hit only 19 of 49 field goal attempts.
"We're normally a good-shooting ballclub," Jacob said. "We just couldn't get shots to go down in crucial situations. I credit them for guarding us well. It's just always hard to lose that last game of the year."