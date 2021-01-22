Fort Zumwalt North pulls into tie for league lead by beating Washington

O'FALLON, Mo. — It was the kind of highlight-reel play K.J. Lee has only seen from afar.
Late in Friday night's game, Lee's Fort Zumwalt North teammate, Connor Turnbull, had picked up his dribble just to the right of the free-throw line and had a defender darting toward him. Turnbull made a quick shift to his left, underhanded the ball high off the top of the backboard and finished the play with an authoritative two-handed slam dunk.
“I've never seen that in person before,” said Lee, a 6-foot-6 senior guard. “I've only seen that in videos. And especially happening on my team with one of my teammates doing it was just crazy.”
Such was the state of the Panthers' potent offense in the second half Friday, as they rebounded from a sluggish first half to post a 54-40 win over Washington in a key GAC Central contest at North.
Turnbull was humble about the play that brought a big roar from a smaller-than-normal-times crowd.
“I've never practiced that in my life. It just kind of opened up in the moment and I went up and got it,” said Turnbull, a 6-10 junior forward. “I thought our whole season has been built off momentum. We've been dunking all year and I feel like that just really gets us into it.”
The win gave North (12-2 overall, 3-1 league) a share of the GAC Central lead with Washington (11-4, 3-1) and became even bigger about a half-hour later when the league's other top contender, Fort Zumwalt South, was upset by Liberty to fall to 3-2 in league play.
“In practice, we said we basically have to go undefeated the rest of the way through conference if we want to meet that goal of winning conference, so it was a must-win game,” Lee said. “From here on out, really, every conference game is a must-win game.”
The Panthers scored just 17 first-half points Friday in trailing the Blue Jays by one at halftime. The team's seniors, led by Lee, felt the need to speak up in the locker room.
“This is a senior-led group and right away at halftime K.J. said this is a must-win game and we need to go out and make winning plays. That's coming from a player, so they know where we're at,” North coach Mike Uffmann said. “In the first half, we were way too stagnant and we talked about that. We played a little more one-on-five or one-on three and we didn't run in transition at all. At halftime, we talked about pushing the ball more.”
Lee, the area's eighth leading scorer at just over 20 points per game, had just seven points at the break, but exploded for 12 in the second half to finish with a game-high 19. Similar leaps came from the Panthers' other two double-digit scorers, as Turnbull scored four points in the opening 16 minutes and 11 in the final half, and senior forward Drake Stevenson turned a scoreless first half into an 11-point night.
“We knew coming in to the locker room we really shouldn't even be losing. So, coming in, I just told them this is a must-win game if we want to win conference,” Lee said. “We came out with more of a fire second half and caught momentum.”
Zac Coulter and Jason Sides scored 12 points apiece to lead the Blue Jays, who lost for just the second time in their last 12 outings. But, Washington struggled to find a rhythm offensively and ended up with just one more two-point field goal (eight) than 3-pointers made (seven).
“They protected the rim pretty well with our drives to the basket. Really, we adjusted our shot too much and didn't get accustomed to that until late in the game,” Washington coach Grant Young said. “The biggest thing is it's not how you start, it's how you finish. Credit their defense. They're very aggressive defensively and we turned the ball over a lot second half and they scored off those turnovers.”
The Blue Jays led 11-9 after one quarter and held the one-point lead at the half, thanks to Jack Lackman's lay-up, which closed the first-half scoring 2 minutes, 57 seconds before the intermission.
“I thought we came out very passive in the first half. We were taking too many threes in the first half, too,” said Turnbull, who also finished with seven blocks to give him 65, which is already a school record for one season. “The second half, we just weren't gonna lose. We were gonna go at them.”
Lee's big halftime pep talk and the Panthers' sense of urgency was noticeable from the get-go in the second half.
Stevenson opened the half with a jumper 23 seconds in and North rolled out to an 11-point lead before taking a 33-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
The final stanza was more of the same, as Stevenson's early bucket – again 23 seconds in – sparked a 17-8 start to the quarter that gave the Panthers an 18-point lead.
Turnbull's you-gotta-see-it-to-believe-it play with 2:38 remaining was part of that run that sent North on its way to its 10th win in the last 11 games and gave them a huge conference victory ahead of next week's eight-team Fort Zumwalt North Invitational, which features other top small and large-school contenders like MICDS, Priory, Rock Bridge and Sikeston.