Fort Zumwalt North's debut state semifinal ends in heartbreak

Despite Turnbull’s presence in the lane, Liberty coach Roger Stirtz still designed a pick-and-roll play to get to the hoop in his final timeout.

“I thought we had some good luck getting the ball inside, which might sound crazy going against a 6-foot-10 kid who can send shots into the fourth row, but we still wanted to get the ball in the paint,” Roger Stirtz said. “Kellen (Goodwin) did a great job screening, Bennett got it there, but the real playmaker was Luke because he moved without the ball and cut and had a good finish.”

One final coast-to-coast drive by Edwards ended with a runner in the paint that missed its mark, and the Panthers' run of firsts ended with a hard-fought semifinal defeat.

Fort Zumwalt North accumulated the most victories in a season and won its first sectional and first quarterfinal in school history on the strength of its defense, holding its postseason opponents to almost 20 points below their average.

And defense is what carried the Panthers early, holding a Liberty team that 17 times had scored more than 70 points to just 24 in the opening half.