Fort Zumwalt South claims fourth straight Warrior Classic title game win over Marquette

“We kind of went anemic with our scoring after a while. Some shots didn't fall and that's where you've got to get in there and clean up an offensive rebound and get a stickback,” Eric Schweain said. “I was proud of the effort. But to have 20 turnovers in a game, you're not gonna beat many teams when you do that.”

The Bulldogs scored the first six points of the second half to take a 10-point lead, but the Mustangs got it back down to six before Blake Struemph knocked down a late 3-pointer to give South a nine-point advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Struemph had been 0-for-11 from beyond the arc to start the season, but he hit a pair of big treys on Friday.

“At the end of third, we had some fouls mount up against us and I think we ran about two minutes off the clock and hit the three at the end of the quarter,” Bill Friedel said. “That might have been the biggest possession of the game.”

Marquette tried for another final push with five straight points from Jack Ahlbrand to start the fourth quarter that cut the deficit back down to five, but Blair's jumper sparked a 12-2 South run and the Bulldogs held on for the win.