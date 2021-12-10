Fort Zumwalt South claims fourth succrssive Warrior Classic title game win over Marquette

ST. CHARLES – The Fort Zumwalt South boys basketball team had an impromptu get-together inside the St. Charles West High wood shop classroom before Friday night's game.
With severe weather swirling and tornado sirens blaring outside, Warrior Classic tournament officials delayed the scheduled start of the championship game between the South and Marquette.
When it was all said and done, the Bulldogs brushed off the 30-minute delay and earned a 53-40 win over the Mustangs. It marked the fourth successive time South defeated Marquette in the Warrior Classic final.
“It wasn't too bad. We knew we were gonna take the floor at 8:15, so it was like 15 minutes late. We handled it fine, I thought. And they did a good job of communicating that to us, so we knew exactly what was going on,” Bulldogs coach Bill Friedel said. “Anytime you win a championship, it's nice. It doesn't matter what time of year it is or what tournament it is. If you win one, just enjoy it until the next game and then we'll go from there.”
South (4-0) got a balanced scoring attack with Brendan Owens posting a team-high 11 points, and Peyton Blair and Joey Friedel contributing 10 points apiece.
“It's hard for teams to really shut us down when we've got multiple guys in double figures every night,” said Joey Friedel, a senior guard.
Top-seed Marquette (2-2) got a game-high 17 points from Andrew Young as it fell to 8-4 in its four years at the Warrior Classic.
“I love this tournament. It's a different brand of basketball here and it's something that we need to ensure that we'll be a better team two weeks from now and a month from now,” Mustangs coach Eric Schweain said. “It was great to jump up early, but we also knew how well they're coached and how hard they play.”
With the teams tied 8-8, the Mustangs went on a 7-0 run over a span of just 1 minutes and 20 seconds, but the Bulldogs responded by scoring the final seven points of the first quarter and tied it, 15-15, on Austin Mahoney's tip-in at the buzzer.
“They hit a couple threes early, one on a missed free throw where we didn't get the rebound. (Riley Schweain) was lighting it up early. He made some deep threes,” Bill Friedel said. “But then I think the press and our tempo got us a few turnovers that kind of changed the tone of the game.
South's run was actually 11 points as it took a 19-15 lead a pair of layups by Owens. Marquette got it back to even at 21-21, but South notched five of the final six points of the first half to take a 26-22 lead into the locker room.
“We kind of went anemic with our scoring after a while. Some shots didn't fall and that's where you've got to get in there and clean up an offensive rebound and get a stickback,” Eric Schweain said. “I was proud of the effort. But to have 20 turnovers in a game, you're not gonna beat many teams when you do that.”
The Bulldogs scored the first six points of the second half to take a 10-point lead, but the Mustangs got it back down to six before Blake Struemph knocked down a late 3-pointer to give South a nine-point advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Struemph had been 0-for-11 from beyond the arc to start the season, but he hit a pair of big treys on Friday.
“At the end of third, we had some fouls mount up against us and I think we ran about two minutes off the clock and hit the three at the end of the quarter,” Bill Friedel said. “That might have been the biggest possession of the game.”
Marquette tried for another final push with five straight points from Jack Ahlbrand to start the fourth quarter that cut the deficit back down to five, but Blair's jumper sparked a 12-2 South run and the Bulldogs held on for the win.
“Moving forward, it's just gonna give us a ton of confidence,” Joey Friedel said. “We're playing great so far. We're playing really hard. They're a great team, so getting a good win against a good team is good.”