Fort Zumwalt South claims fourth succrssive Warrior Classic title game win over Marquette

Top-seed Marquette (2-2) got a game-high 17 points from Andrew Young as it fell to 8-4 in its four years at the Warrior Classic.

“I love this tournament. It's a different brand of basketball here and it's something that we need to ensure that we'll be a better team two weeks from now and a month from now,” Mustangs coach Eric Schweain said. “It was great to jump up early, but we also knew how well they're coached and how hard they play.”

With the teams tied 8-8, the Mustangs went on a 7-0 run over a span of just 1 minutes and 20 seconds, but the Bulldogs responded by scoring the final seven points of the first quarter and tied it, 15-15, on Austin Mahoney's tip-in at the buzzer.

“They hit a couple threes early, one on a missed free throw where we didn't get the rebound. (Riley Schweain) was lighting it up early. He made some deep threes,” Bill Friedel said. “But then I think the press and our tempo got us a few turnovers that kind of changed the tone of the game.

South's run was actually 11 points as it took a 19-15 lead a pair of layups by Owens. Marquette got it back to even at 21-21, but South notched five of the final six points of the first half to take a 26-22 lead into the locker room.