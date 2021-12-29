Fort Zumwalt South overcomes slow start to knock off host in St. Dominic tournament final

O’FALLON, Mo. – The game certainly didn’t begin the way Blake Struemph and the Fort Zumwalt South High boys basketball team envisioned Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs fell behind St. Dominic, 10-0, and coach Bill Friedel was forced to burn two timeouts in the first three minutes during the championship game of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament

But, South quickly responded with a 10-0 run of its own to right the ship, and the Bulldogs eventually went on to a 55-41 win over the Crusaders.

“It was pretty scary at first, but we got back in it and we ended up winning,” Struemph said.

The St. Dominic tournament title was the eighth overall for No. 1 seed South (9-1), and its first since 2014.

“It’s a real tough tournament with good teams,” Friedel said. “You have to play real good, tough basketball to win this thing. Anytime you win a championship, it’s a good thing.”

Third-seeded St. Dominic (7-4) was denied winning its own tourney for the third straight season.