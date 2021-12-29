 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Zumwalt South overcomes slow start to knock off host in St. Dominic tournament final
0 comments

Fort Zumwalt South overcomes slow start to knock off host in St. Dominic tournament final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

O’FALLON, Mo. – The game certainly didn’t begin the way Blake Struemph and the Fort Zumwalt South High boys basketball team envisioned Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs fell behind St. Dominic, 10-0, and coach Bill Friedel was forced to burn two timeouts in the first three minutes during the championship game of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament

But, South quickly responded with a 10-0 run of its own to right the ship, and the Bulldogs eventually went on to a 55-41 win over the Crusaders.

“It was pretty scary at first, but we got back in it and we ended up winning,” Struemph said.

The St. Dominic tournament title was the eighth overall for No. 1 seed South (9-1), and its first since 2014.

“It’s a real tough tournament with good teams,” Friedel said. “You have to play real good, tough basketball to win this thing. Anytime you win a championship, it’s a good thing.”

Third-seeded St. Dominic (7-4) was denied winning its own tourney for the third straight season.

“I told them not to get to their heads down,” Crusaders coach Kevin Roberts said. “We’ve got to learn from these games. The games where you win by 30, those aren’t the ones you learn a lot from. These are the ones you go back and review film and see what worked and see what didn’t and make adjustments.”

Struemph was the offensive star for South with a career-best 20 points, including six 3-pointers, which also was a new single-game high for the 6-foot-2 junior guard.

“He’s capable of that and he played great defense tonight, too,” Friedel said. “He played both ends very well.”

The beginning of the game was certainly unique with separate 10-0 runs from each team.

Trevor North drained a pair of 3s to fuel St. Dominic’s 10-0 start to the game in sizzling fashion.

“We came out strong and we executed our stuff pretty well there at the beginning,” Roberts said. “But, obviously, they are a good basketball team, so it wasn’t gonna be a blowout.”

Peyton Blair and Struemph knocked down treys as part of a 10-0 South run over the next 3 minutes, 36 seconds that quickly tied the game, 10-10.

“St. Dominic is very well-coached with very good players and they’re always ready to play at home early,” Friedel said. “But, we answered with that 10-0 run. We were playing OK, but we just didn’t make shots. And No. 12 (North) got loose early twice. Then we switched to man-to-man and I think that’s what turned the tide.”

The Crusaders led 13-12 after one quarter before Struemph’s 3 just 15 seconds into the second quarter gave the Bulldogs their first lead.

They never relinquished it.

South led 27-24 at the break before Struemph started another quarter with a triple. It would prove to be a fruitful third quarter for Struemph, as he dropped in 11 points, including three treys.

“It just fired the team up and we all started playing even harder,” he said.

Ryan Schwendeman, who scored a team-high 17 points, knocked down a pair of 3s early in the fourth quarter to bring St. Dominic to within 47-41, but  South's defense held the Crusaders scoreless over the game’s final 6:51.

“When you hit shots early, you kind of get away from your bread-and-butter of what works,” Roberts said. “We took some questionable shots later in the game. But give them credit, they did a great job of guarding us.”

St. Dominic knocked off South in last year’s tournament championship, so the win this year on the Crusaders’ home floor was a sweet one for the Bulldogs.

“It feels really good because we’ve been looking forward to this all year-round,” Struemph said. “We’ve been working hard for it and we got it.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News