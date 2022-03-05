Fort Zumwalt South rallies from 13-point hole to stun Troy in district final

LAKE ST. LOUIS — Fort Zumwalt South senior Peyton Blair wants the ball in his hands at crunch time, and he made some noise with it Saturday.

Blair scored 10 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, sparking the Bulldogs to a come-from-behind 60-59 victory over the Troy Buchanan Trojans in the Class 6 District 4 boys basketball championship in front a loud, packed crowd at Liberty High School.

"That's what (Blair) does," Bulldogs coach Bill Friedel said. "He's a team captain. He doesn't want to lose. He's a real heads-up player."

Fort Zumwalt South (26-2) will play Chaminade (22-7) in a Class 6 quarterfinal game at 2:45 p.m. March 12 at the Simon Athletic Center on the campus of Maryville University.

The Bulldogs, who have won 13 consecutive games, trailed 55-42 with 6 minutes 32 seconds remaining in the game. "We've been coming back in our games for the last three weeks," Friedel said. "I guess we'll take getting called comeback kids. We're still here. We've got a week to get ready now for Chaminade. We'll show up and see what happens."

Fort Zumwalt South found a way to get back in this game, too. Friedel switched up his full-court pressure. That made the difference.

"We press a lot during the year," Friedel said. "It's not like we've never done it before. We upped the pressure and got some turnovers."

The full-court pressure tactic worked. Turnovers by the Trojans were turned into points for the Bulldogs.

A layup by Blair, who entered the game averaging 13.5 points, after he stole the ball cut Troy's lead to 58-54 with 2:29 left.

Junior guard Charlie Net made one of two free throws at the 2:07 mark for the last point the Trojans scored. Five turnovers down the stretch meant Troy Buchanan didn't get to take a shot until precious few seconds remained.

Blair switched a pretty hook shot in the lane to cut Troy Buchanan's lead to two points. A charging call on Joseph Friedel, who finished with 12 points, resulted in his layup not counting.

Again, Fort Zumwalt South kept its composure with 1:08 showing.

Blair made one of two free throws with 34 seconds to play. Then a turnover led to a lead change. Senior Jayden Higgins stole the ball near the corner and he fed senior Brendan Owens, who passed the ball to Blair.

"I was just playing my game," Higgins said. "You know, it happens. We had to force turnovers to get back in the game. It's what we do. I just got the ball to Peyton, I knew he'd do it. We've been playing with each other since the fifth grade. I saw him go and I knew he was going to get a bucket."

The speedy Blair indeed went coast to coast. Blair used the glass to bank in a layup with 15 seconds to play.

"Our big man (Higgins) grabbed it," Blair said. "Brendan got the ball to me. I knew I was going to score. We needed to score. That was a really well coached team we played. They played great defense."

For an encore, Blair stole a pass and was fouled. He missed both free shots with 8 seconds left.

Troy Buchanan missed a field-goal attempt and Blair grabbed the rebound and began to dribble as horn sounded.

"This was a fun one to win," Blair said. "It feels we're coming from behind all the time. I don't like to say we're a second-half time but after winning like five games or so from behind, I guess we are."

There were no excuses from Trojans coach Tim Gilmore after the devastating defeat.

"It all comes down to taking care of the basketball there at the end," Gilmore said. "We needed to play with a little more confidence. I think this is a good life lesson for the kids. You have to truly believe in yourself and your teammates on the floor. I know this will hurt tonight, tomorrow, next week and next month. But we'll grow from it and learn from it. This is tough to swallow for sure."

The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 20-13 in the third quarter to lead 49-42 going into the final frame. The Bulldogs committed six turnovers in the quarter to hinder their efforts.

The teams were tied 29-29 at halftime.

The Bulldogs took the early lead and built a 10-5 after senior Brendan Owens swished a 3-pointer with 4:08 left in the first quarter. However, the Trojans scored the final nine points in the quarter in building a 14-10 advantage.

Fort Zumwalt South went cold in the beginning of the second quarter. The Bulldogs made just one of their first seven shots. Troy senior Nathan Ryan hit back-to-back baskets but missed a free throw after each one to give the Trojans a 22-15 lead with 5:03 left in the half. Ryan led the Trojans with 15 points.

Three free throws gave Troy its largest lead in the half at 25-17 at 3:46.

The Bulldogs found their bite. Fort Zumwalt South went on a 12-2 run to take a 29-27. Owens hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 25-25. Charlie Nett canned two free throws snapping Troy's skid but Blair and Austin Mahoney each hit baskets putting the Bulldogs ahead 29-27.

Ryan canned two free throws with 49 seconds to send both teams into halftime deadlocked.

The Trojans finished 22-5.

"The kids played hard and there was no doubt about that tonight," Gilmore said. "I couldn't be prouder of these kids. They left it all out there on the floor."

Friedel agreed.

"My hats off to Troy," Friedel said. "What a great team. They were very well prepared and their kids played so hard. I know that's a tough one for them to lose."