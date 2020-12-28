Fort Zumwalt South runs past St. Charles West in St. Dominic tournament opener

O'FALLON, Mo. — Peyton Blair had a surreal feeling two weeks ago.
The junior guard for the Fort Zumwalt South boys basketball team was staring at a screen, watching his teammates run up and down the court.
On Monday, he returned with a vengeance.
Blair's return sparked Fort Zumwalt South to a 58-28 victory against St. Charles West 58-28 in the first round of the St. Dominic Tournament at St. Dominic High School.
"I've been sitting in my room just watching the team on the TV," Blair said. "I love being back."
Fort Zumwalt South (4-2) advanced to face Sikeston (2-3) in the championship semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while St. Charles West (3-3) will square off against Lutheran St. Charles (5-4) at 11 a.m. in a consolation semifinal.
Blair scored a game-high 18 points in his first game back after being forced into a COVID-19 quarantined because of contact tracing after a game Dec. 11 against Jefferson City. His first day back with the team was two days ago.
The slashing guard provided a spark to the Bulldogs offense as it shot nearly 67 percent from the field in the first half.
Midway through the second quarter, Fort Zumwalt South threw a haymaker run of 14-0. St. Charles West didn't helps itself with 32 turnovers.
"We've lost games, but that was probably the worst loss that our program has had in a while because we didn't compete and we weren't tough at all," St. Charles West coach Pat Steinhoff said. "I still think we're pretty good, so that's pretty frustrating."
Zumwalt South got four steals each from junior Joey Friedel and senior Isiah Brownlee.
"We work on our peripheral vision a lot in practice and that helped a lot," Brownlee said.
Fort Zumwalt South returned Blair and senior Connor Bekebrede from quarantine but will be without junior Jay Higgins for the season after he suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 17 against Pattonville.
"We want to make sure we are playing hard no matter who was in the lineup," Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said.
After the loss, Steinhoff and his staff had a message for his program.
"The message from the staff was pretty simple — we still believe in them and we believe that we can still be pretty good," Steinhoff said.