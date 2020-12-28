Fort Zumwalt South runs past St. Charles West in St. Dominic tournament opener

"We've lost games, but that was probably the worst loss that our program has had in a while because we didn't compete and we weren't tough at all," St. Charles West coach Pat Steinhoff said. "I still think we're pretty good, so that's pretty frustrating."

Zumwalt South got four steals each from junior Joey Friedel and senior Isiah Brownlee.

"We work on our peripheral vision a lot in practice and that helped a lot," Brownlee said.

Fort Zumwalt South returned Blair and senior Connor Bekebrede from quarantine but will be without junior Jay Higgins for the season after he suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 17 against Pattonville.

"We want to make sure we are playing hard no matter who was in the lineup," Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said.

After the loss, Steinhoff and his staff had a message for his program.

"The message from the staff was pretty simple — we still believe in them and we believe that we can still be pretty good," Steinhoff said.

