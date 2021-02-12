Fortner's heroics help Francis Howell survive Troy's best shot in overtime thriller

TROY, Mo. — Preston Fortner is finally healthy after battling knee and ankle injuries earlier this season, but he may wake up Saturday morning with some upper-body pain.
Fortner put his team on his shoulders Friday with a combined 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime — including the game-tying 3-pointer near the end of regulation — to lift Francis Howell to a come-from-behind 82-76 overtime win over Troy in a GAC South boys basketball contest at Troy Buchanan High.
“I like having the ball as the point guard even though usually I don't score a lot because usually that's Sam Maddox,” said Fortner, a 5-foot-10 senior guard. “But they were denying him so I knew I was going to have to step up and shoot a lot, and I've been working on it.”
The win gave Howell (14-3 overall, 7-0 conference), the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, at least a share of its seventh successive GAC South title, although Troy is the only team that could catch the Vikings and Howell owns the tiebreaker.
Every team in the GAC South has been trying to catch up to the Vikings over those last seven years. Howell has won 38 consecutive conference games and 47 of its last 48, with the only blemish a one-point setback to Fort Zumwalt West nearly four years ago.
Troy also has had its share of troubles against Howell in recent years, as the Vikings have now won 10 in a row over the Trojans and 17 of the last 19.
Howell has also found phenomenal recent success in Lincoln County with 11 successive wins on the Trojans' home court, including Troy Tournament and district tournament games.
“These guys are just winners. I give them all the credit in the world. They all kind of take turns stepping up,” Vikings coach Kurt Jacob said. “I tell you what, we took Troy's best shot. They're so good. They shoot the ball, they run their stuff and they're so well-coached. It was everything we could do to hang in there for a good while.”
Fortner was one of four players in double figures for Howell, as David Trupiano scored a career-high 23 points, Maddox poured in 18 points and Booker Simmons added 13.
Trupiano's performance was especially notable considering the Vikings are still without 6-10 senior standout Sam Thompson, who was averaging 23 points per game when he injured his ankle Jan. 28 against Eureka and has missed the last five games.
“My sophomore year, I basically was Sam Thompson for the JV team, so I'm not going to say it comes normal, but I have done it before,” said Trupiano, a 6-6 senior whose previous career-high in points was 20. “There's definitely a lot of pressure stepping up for a D-I, 6-foot-10 center, but I'd like to think I'm adapting to it and getting better with more minutes.”
Troy (13-6, 6-3) had four players in double figures, as Alex Thomas led the way with 20 points and Griffin St. Pierre, Nathan Ryan and Jack Fessenden each scored 17 points.
The Trojans dropped their second consecutive overtime contest after falling to Howell Central on Tuesday, derailing any chance they had at dethroning Howell for the GAC South title.
“Sometimes I feel like we tighten up in overtime like anybody would, so you've got to take this and learn from this,” Troy coach Tim Gilmore said. “It was intense, a district-like atmosphere, so it was great for us to be put in that environment. Just little details down the stretch are the separation between winning big games and losing big games.”
After Troy nearly ran Howell out of the building with a 23-9 third quarter advantage to take an eight-point lead, the Vikings needed everything Fortner could muster and then some.
Fortner, who came in averaging just 6.6 points per game, had 10 points in the final quarter, but none bigger than the desperation 3-point attempt he threw up with the clock winding down in regulation. Fortner was clearly trying to draw a foul, but his shot actually went in to tie the game at 68 with 4.9 seconds left, although he missed the chance at a four-point play when the free throw rimmed out.
“I just shot it, and I'll be honest with you, I didn't know it was going to go in,” he said. “I just threw it up.”
Fortner then scored on a layup 48 seconds into overtime to give the Vikings the lead for good. He had another bucket and five of six free throws made by the end of overtime to give him nine more points in the extra session.
“The last quarter and overtime, Preston showed why he is one of the top point guards in the area,” Jacob said. “He's finally healthy and that shows. He just put us on his back.”
Troy started the game strong on an 8-3 run behind the strength of a pair of St. Pierre 3-pointers. The rest of the quarter was back-and-forth with three lead changes, including on Ryan's steal and layup just ahead of the first quarter buzzer that made it 18-17. Ryan scored 10 points in the first quarter, while St. Pierre had the other eight.
Howell came out hot in the second quarter with an 11-4 run over the first 3 minutes, 13 seconds to take a six-point lead. Troy got it down to three before the Vikings increased it back up to six, 35-29, by halftime. Simmons had all 13 of his points in the opening 16 minutes.
“Booker kept us in it the first half,” Jacob said.
Fessenden, who had a scoreless first half, sank 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to spark a 16-2 run to start the third quarter as Troy opened up a 45-37 lead midway through the quarter.
“Our goal is to always get three stops in a row and that's one thing we just hadn't had in the first half, but we did a great job of it in the third quarter,” Gilmore said. “But, I felt like we got comfortable again in the fourth quarter and they were able to score a little bit easier.”
The Trojans lead was still eight by the end of the third quarter, but Fortner took over in the final 12 minutes to help continue a streak he admits he knew nothing about.
“I didn't even know we had a streak,” Fortner said. “I just know we're gonna get every team's best shot because my sophomore year we went to the final four and my junior year quarterfinals. We're just gonna keep working and keep getting better.”