Fortner's heroics help Francis Howell survive Troy's best shot in overtime thriller

The Trojans dropped their second consecutive overtime contest after falling to Howell Central on Tuesday, derailing any chance they had at dethroning Howell for the GAC South title.

“Sometimes I feel like we tighten up in overtime like anybody would, so you've got to take this and learn from this,” Troy coach Tim Gilmore said. “It was intense, a district-like atmosphere, so it was great for us to be put in that environment. Just little details down the stretch are the separation between winning big games and losing big games.”

After Troy nearly ran Howell out of the building with a 23-9 third quarter advantage to take an eight-point lead, the Vikings needed everything Fortner could muster and then some.

Fortner, who came in averaging just 6.6 points per game, had 10 points in the final quarter, but none bigger than the desperation 3-point attempt he threw up with the clock winding down in regulation. Fortner was clearly trying to draw a foul, but his shot actually went in to tie the game at 68 with 4.9 seconds left, although he missed the chance at a four-point play when the free throw rimmed out.

“I just shot it, and I'll be honest with you, I didn't know it was going to go in,” he said. “I just threw it up.”