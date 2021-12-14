Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Eureka past Hazelwood Central in conference opener

EUREKA — Dakota Joggerst knew it was only a matter of time before the outside shots would come.
And they finally did.
Eureka came into Tuesday night's Suburban Conference Yellow Pool boys basketball opener against Hazelwood Central with 31 made 3-pointers in 75 attempts through just four games to start this season.
The Wildcats were held to just seven 3-point attempts through the first three quarters Tuesday, but they broke out with five makes in six tries from long distance in the fourth quarter to rally past the Hawks for a 55-53 win.
“To start conference 1-0, defend the home floor and beat a program like Hazelwood Central, I'm proud of the way they stuck together,” Eureka coach Austin Kirby said. “We were down 10 at one point, but we've got so many seniors and you could tell they've been in the battles and they just stayed the course.”
Joggerst, who scored a game and career-high 22 points, had two 3-pointers in the final quarter, including what ended up being the game-winning shot with 24 seconds left. It was the Wildcats' ninth 3-point make of the game and 40th through the first five games.
“We know if we get past a guy downhill, there will be guys waiting around the perimeter to shoot the open shots because that's what coach wants us to do,” Joggerst said.
Central coach Brandon Gilmore was pleased with the play of his defense in the first three quarters when the Hawks limited the Wildcats to just four made 3-pointers and 33 points.
“Our defense was really good, but we gave up five 3s in the fourth quarter, so that kind of hurt,” Gilmore said. “We've just got to lock in and put together a full game. Practice has been good, but we've just got to get better. That's gonna be on me to get my kids better prepared.”
Clayton Guntli, who finished with 11 points, opened the scoring with a 3-pointer for Eureka (5-0 overall, 1-0 league) 2 minutes, 19 seconds into the game, but it was Central (1-2, 0-1) that held an 11-9 lead after one quarter.
The Hawks were dealt a crucial blow less than two minutes into the opening quarter when junior starting guard Jhordan Covington-Berry had to be helped off the floor with a leg injury and spent the rest of the game on crutches.
“I think he tore his Achilles,” Gilmore said. “He's one of our best scorers, so we had to adjust without him. We hope the best for him and hope he comes back as fast as he can.”
The Hawks stretched the lead to six midway through the second quarter before Eureka cut it to three, 24-21, at halftime.
“We were getting stops and hanging in there on the glass as well as we could, so we were optimistic at halftime, praising the boys,” Kirby said. “This was the fourth game in five days for us, so we've got guys that are dead-dog tired laying it on the line.”
Central outscored Eureka 11-5 to start the second half to take a nine-point lead and later made it 40-30 on a 3-point play by Donovan Howard before Joggerst closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer to give a glimpse of what was to come.
The Wildcats scored 11 of the first 15 points of the fourth quarter and tied the game 44-44 on a 3-pointer by Joggerst. They later took their first lead since late in the first quarter when Caiden Roellig banked in a trey with 2:53 left.
“The kids finally started handling the pressure a little bit, maybe the coaches got out of the way and we just really started playing some spread basketball,” Kirby said. “Guys were making the extra pass and all of a sudden the shots started to fall. You could just feel the momentum at home with a good crowd, so it was a snowball effect. One went in and then everybody felt like they could.”
Central regained the lead on a 3-point play by Trevin Williams with 44.6 seconds remaining. Williams and Terion Lee led the Hawks with 12 points apiece.
But, Eureka was able to work the ball around to get Joggerst an open look from the left corner and the first-year varsity player swished it through to make it 55-53.
“That one felt great because I knew, once it dropped, the crowd would go wild,” he said. “That was a lot of momentum right there.”
Central also worked the ball around for a final shot, but Tevin Gowins' drive to the lane got him too far under the basket and his missed shot was rebounded by Eureka.
After a foul with one second left, a couple missed free throws and Central's off-mark desperation heave at the buzzer, the Wildcats had their first victory against the Hawks in 12 tries this century and a signature win to boost their early-season confidence.
“It's big because we beat a quality opponent,” Joggerst said. “Our first few games, we didn't know what we were made of. Now, we do.”