Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Eureka past Hazelwood Central in conference opener

Central coach Brandon Gilmore was pleased with the play of his defense in the first three quarters when the Hawks limited the Wildcats to just four made 3-pointers and 33 points.

“Our defense was really good, but we gave up five 3s in the fourth quarter, so that kind of hurt,” Gilmore said. “We've just got to lock in and put together a full game. Practice has been good, but we've just got to get better. That's gonna be on me to get my kids better prepared.”

Clayton Guntli, who finished with 11 points, opened the scoring with a 3-pointer for Eureka (5-0 overall, 1-0 league) 2 minutes, 19 seconds into the game, but it was Central (1-2, 0-1) that held an 11-9 lead after one quarter.

The Hawks were dealt a crucial blow less than two minutes into the opening quarter when junior starting guard Jhordan Covington-Berry had to be helped off the floor with a leg injury and spent the rest of the game on crutches.

“I think he tore his Achilles,” Gilmore said. “He's one of our best scorers, so we had to adjust without him. We hope the best for him and hope he comes back as fast as he can.”