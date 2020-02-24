Francis Howell handles Parkway Central, sends seniors out undefeated at home

WELDON SPRING — Drew Lohmar was only going to get one crack at this on senior night.
The pass had to be just right.
A senior forward for the Francis Howell boys basketball team, Lohmar lofted the ball from the right wing toward the basket.
Senior swingman Matt Schark slipped around the backside, rose up, caught the ball with both hands and punched home the cherry on top alley-oop as Howell cruised to an 80-50 win over Parkway Central Monday night at Howell.
“The pass felt great. I knew with Schark there was a good chance he’d throw it down,” Lohmar said. “It was pure adrenaline with the crowd. That was really fun.”
The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Howell (25-1) wrapped its regular season riding a 16-game winning streak and sent its seniors out in style. The Vikings went 32-0 at home over the past four seasons.
“We do a pretty good job at home. We protect our home court. We take a lot of pride in that,” Howell coach Kurt Jacob said. “Our kids, if you challenge them, they do a pretty good job of stepping up.”
Parkway Central (10-14) showed some fight in stretches. The Colts were within 16-11 as time ticked away in the first but Howell junior guard Preston Fortner drained a running 3-pointer well behind the line as the horn sounded for a 19-11 lead.
Jacob started his seniors and didn’t bring 6-foot-10 junior center Sam Thompson off the bench until the first was nearly over. With Thompson in the lineup and doing damage the Vikings started to put the Colts away. Howell led 36-21 at halftime. Thompson finished with 15 points and showed long-range abilities as he buried a pair of 3-pointers.
Senior guard Justin Williams scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds while junior guard Sam Maddox scored 11 points. Fornter ended the night with 10 points.
“I’m just so proud of our seniors. They’ve worked so hard to become the players they are,” Jacob said. "They’re just great kids. They’re fantastic human beings.”
Parkway Central did what it could to get back in the game early in the third quarter. Senior forward Devion Harris scored seven points in the first three minutes to cut the deficit to 38-28. Harris finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block.
Sophomore guard Camoryn Harris buried a 3-pointer to make it 40-31 with 4 minutes and 23 seconds to play in the third. He had nine points. Senior guard Deuce Harris had nine points, too.
The Colts couldn’t slow the Vikings offense nor could they score enough to keep up with them.
Schark did plenty of damage. The 6-foot-4 and 235-pounder scored 21 points and didn’t hit a 3-pointer. He went to work in the post, showcasing his footwork as he scored around the basket. He cleaned up the on the glass with seven rebounds, handed out four assists and blocked two shots.
Honored before the game as Howell’s all-time leading scorer with 1,789 points, Schark’s biggest bucket came on the alley-oop from Lohmar.
“That was my first dunk here this year. Last one I guess,” Schark said. “It was cool to get it down with a big crowd. It was awesome.”
That Lohmar and Schark managed to connect on the play was half the celebration in and of itself. The Vikings installed the play at practice earlier in the season but had not run it in a game.
And with good reason.
“We’ve ran it 40 or 50 times and it’s only worked a handful of times,” Lohmar said. “We’ve only done it at practice.”
Schark lobbied Jacob to try it. Eventually Jacob relented and when it worked the home crowd went wild. The Vikings mobbed each other on the court and Lohmar had a memory he’ll cherish the rest of his life.
“Ending like that, with that kind of play, if I had to narrow it down to a single play that’s the highlight of my career here just given the circumstances,” Lohmar said. “It was just a terrific atmosphere, couldn’t have asked for anything better.”