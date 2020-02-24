Francis Howell handles Parkway Central, sends seniors out undefeated at home

Jacob started his seniors and didn’t bring 6-foot-10 junior center Sam Thompson off the bench until the first was nearly over. With Thompson in the lineup and doing damage the Vikings started to put the Colts away. Howell led 36-21 at halftime. Thompson finished with 15 points and showed long-range abilities as he buried a pair of 3-pointers.

Senior guard Justin Williams scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds while junior guard Sam Maddox scored 11 points. Fornter ended the night with 10 points.

“I’m just so proud of our seniors. They’ve worked so hard to become the players they are,” Jacob said. "They’re just great kids. They’re fantastic human beings.”

Parkway Central did what it could to get back in the game early in the third quarter. Senior forward Devion Harris scored seven points in the first three minutes to cut the deficit to 38-28. Harris finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block.

Sophomore guard Camoryn Harris buried a 3-pointer to make it 40-31 with 4 minutes and 23 seconds to play in the third. He had nine points. Senior guard Deuce Harris had nine points, too.

The Colts couldn’t slow the Vikings offense nor could they score enough to keep up with them.