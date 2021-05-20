Francis Howell hires Agbo as its next boys basketball head coach

On Thursday night the Francis Howell School District Board of Education approved Agbo’s hire as the next boys basketball at Francis Howell High.

It’s the first head coaching job for Agbo, 36, who spent the last seven years on Jacob’s staff at Howell. Before that he spent four years at McCluer, where he split two years on Erwin Claggett’s staff and two years with Brett Reuter.

Claggett, who left McCluer to take over at St. Louis U. High, was impressed by Agbo early in their relationship.

“He was a great kid that cared about his school and the basketball program,” Claggett said. “He was kind of learning things on the fly. He was so good with the kids, when to push hard and when to love on them. I knew he had a chance to be a really good coach one day.”

Agbo nearly bailed on coaching entirely after the 2014 season. He and his wife were expecting their first child and he was worn down from the previous season as McCluer finished a long, hard winter 4-18. In his head, Agbo was going to step away and return when the time was right.

Then Jacob reached out and asked if he wanted to join his staff at Howell.

It came out of the blue and Agbo asked Jacob if he could think about it and give him an answer later. Jacob agreed.