Francis Howell hires Agbo as its next boys basketball head coach

Grant Agbo learned how to play basketball by watching tape.
Nowadays when the terms “tape” and “film” are used it’s usually in reference to digital video. There’s no actual tape or film involved whatsoever.
Not for Agbo. Every June he put his VHS player to work when the NBA Finals were on broadcast television.
“I would tape the games and rewatch them,” Agbo said.
Born in St. Louis, Agbo’s parents emigrated from Nigeria. His father attended Washington University and studied engineering. He then started a successful construction business. American sports were not something Agbo’s parents knew much about. He was left to his own devices.
“Basketball just came from being outside, just playing in the neighborhood,” Agbo said. “I wasn’t taught as a kid. I had to really study and learn.”
Agbo parlayed that early love of the game into an excellent career at McCluer and then Truman State. As a 6-foot-6 senior forward for the Comets, Agbo averaged 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as McCluer went 25-4 and lost in the Class 5 quarterfinals to Poplar Bluff and its promising sophomore star center Tyler Hansbrough.
While at McCluer High, Agbo played for Kurt Jacob.
Now, all these years later, Agbo will replace Jacob.
On Thursday night the Francis Howell School District Board of Education approved Agbo’s hire as the next boys basketball at Francis Howell High.
It’s the first head coaching job for Agbo, 36, who spent the last seven years on Jacob’s staff at Howell. Before that he spent four years at McCluer, where he split two years on Erwin Claggett’s staff and two years with Brett Reuter.
Claggett, who left McCluer to take over at St. Louis U. High, was impressed by Agbo early in their relationship.
“He was a great kid that cared about his school and the basketball program,” Claggett said. “He was kind of learning things on the fly. He was so good with the kids, when to push hard and when to love on them. I knew he had a chance to be a really good coach one day.”
Agbo nearly bailed on coaching entirely after the 2014 season. He and his wife were expecting their first child and he was worn down from the previous season as McCluer finished a long, hard winter 4-18. In his head, Agbo was going to step away and return when the time was right.
Then Jacob reached out and asked if he wanted to join his staff at Howell.
It came out of the blue and Agbo asked Jacob if he could think about it and give him an answer later. Jacob agreed.
“I called him back in two minutes,” Agbo said with a laugh.
Before he signed on to join Jacob’s staff he had no idea where Howell was or what it was like. A North County kid, he didn’t have any reason to be in Weldon Spring for much of anything.
Once he got to know the school and its community, Agbo was impressed.
“It’s a huge high school but it’s actually a small high school,” Agbo said. “It’s a different place than a lot of people would imagine.”
It wasn’t until Jacob announced he was stepping down in early April that Agbo allowed himself to consider being the Vikings head coach. Every year Jacob would evaluate if he wanted to keep on coaching or step away. He had already retired once as McCluer’s athletics director prior to being hired at Howell.
This spring Jacob surprised Agbo when he told his staff he’d decided the time was right to retire. Agbo began to think about the possibilities and decided to apply for the top job.
“I got excited,” Agbo said. “I wanted to see if there was an opportunity for me.”
When the news of Jacob’s retirement began to make the rounds at Howell, Agbo received ringing endorsements from the players and parents in the Howell basketball program. He is genuinely loved and many of the Vikings faithful were hoping he’d be the choice to help Howell carry on its upward trajectory. During Jacob’s tenure Howell went 162-36, won three district championships and made the program’s first state semifinal appearance.
Now it’s up to Agbo to keep the program moving forward. He said there will be things he and his staff will hold over from Jacob’s tenure but there will also be new things that he’ll bring to the program.
“Some things may look very similar, some things are going to be different,” Agbo said. “We’re going to work hard and compete.”
It might not seem like it, but the jump from assistant coach to head coach is significant. Many a coach has found out in short order that what they thought the job would be like is not at all how it is.
Claggett went through all of it as a young coach at McCluer.
“High school basketball coach is one of those jobs everybody thinks they can do,” Claggett said. “The main thing is to tune out the outside noise. It’s very important for you and for the kids.”