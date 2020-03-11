Francis Howell uses quick start to hold off Fort Zumwalt North in sectional showdown

ST. PETERS — Matt Schark said he never broke a sweat.
Sam Thompson wasn't worried, either.
Or so they said.
But the Francis Howell boys basketball team had a few anxious moments during its 73-65 win over Fort Zumwalt North on Wednesday in a Class 5 sectional contest at Fort Zumwalt East High.
Howell (28-1) won its 19th successive game and will face CBC (20-7) in a quarterfinal contest at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University.
The red-hot Vikings rolled out to a 28-4 lead after 10 minutes and 29 seconds and appeared to be set for another in a series of one-sided victories.
But Zumwalt North (20-9) fought back to within eight points, throwing a major scare into the Vikings, who have dominated St. Charles County over the last three months.
"We're not the type to panic," said Schark, who pumped in a team-high 24 points.
Added Thompson, "I think we were pretty comfortable the whole night."
Both players may have been stretching the truth a little bit.
Howell had to fight for its postseason life down the stretch. Preston Fortner hit some key foul shots and Justin Williams added a driving layup to keep the Panthers at bay.
"We've got strong kids that believe in what we do," Zumwalt North coach Michael Uffmann said. "They're not quitters."
Junior KJ Lee led the Panthers' comeback with 24 points after being held scoreless over the opening 12:08.
Zumwalt North, which won its first district title since 2016, is a program on the rise. It showed with the gutsy rally.
"Maybe we started questioning whether we belonged," Uffmann said. "But we showed we do. At the end of the day, this is a huge step for our program.
The Zumwalt North seniors won just six games as freshmen.
"This group should be proud of itself," Uffmann said.
The Vikings took control early with a near-flawless start. Schark, with Howell fans waving stuffed sharks in his direction, scored 11 of his team's first 13 points.
Zumwalt North jetted out to a quick 4-2 lead.
Howell promptly responded with 26 unanswered points to appear to put the game away.
"Our kids have a great ability to be focused right from the start," Howell coach Kurt Jacob said. "We tell them, "this is how we want you to play and this how we want you to defend."
"And they have a great way of doing it."
The Vikings are known for their quick getaways. But even the 6-foot-10 Thompson was impressed with Wednesday's effort.
"It was crazy," he said. "We wanted to make sure they knew we were here and ready."
Schark gave his team the lead for good at 5-4 with an old-fashioned 3-point play. He followed with a 3-pointer to set the stage for a reverse layup by Sam Maddox that pumped the lead to 10-4. Schark added a triple and Chase Engelhard followed with a 22-footer for a 16-4 cushion.
Fortner ended the blitz with a driving up.
Howell held Zumwalt North scoreless for 9:29 during the salvo.
Zumwalt North, which trailed 50-29 with 1:31 left in the third quarter, methodically chipped away. Lee hit a trio of huge baskets and Mujtaba Alkhaldi sank two foul shots to get his team to within 60-52 with 2:45 remaining.
But Howell calmly made its free throws. A driving layup by Williams pushed the lead to 69-57 and essentially ended the comeback.
Howell reached the state tournament last season for the first time in school history before losing both games in the final foul.
Schark says this team is out to take it one step futher.
"We know what it's like to get there," he noted. "Now, we need to show that we can win there."
Fortner chipped in with 15 points. Williams added 11 and Thompson had 10.
"We've got some pieces, you shut down one or two of them and two others pop up," Jacob said. "That's why we're 28-1 - it's not by accident."