Francis Howell uses quick start to hold off Fort Zumwalt North in sectional showdown

The Vikings are known for their quick getaways. But even the 6-foot-10 Thompson was impressed with Wednesday's effort.

"It was crazy," he said. "We wanted to make sure they knew we were here and ready."

Schark gave his team the lead for good at 5-4 with an old-fashioned 3-point play. He followed with a 3-pointer to set the stage for a reverse layup by Sam Maddox that pumped the lead to 10-4. Schark added a triple and Chase Engelhard followed with a 22-footer for a 16-4 cushion.

Fortner ended the blitz with a driving up.

Howell held Zumwalt North scoreless for 9:29 during the salvo.

Zumwalt North, which trailed 50-29 with 1:31 left in the third quarter, methodically chipped away. Lee hit a trio of huge baskets and Mujtaba Alkhaldi sank two foul shots to get his team to within 60-52 with 2:45 remaining.

But Howell calmly made its free throws. A driving layup by Williams pushed the lead to 69-57 and essentially ended the comeback.

Howell reached the state tournament last season for the first time in school history before losing both games in the final foul.

Schark says this team is out to take it one step futher.