Gardner helps St. Dominic to win over Sikeston

O'FALLON – St. Dominic sophomore Brayden Gardner admitted he was more nervous trying to make a fast break layup than shooting a 3-pointer.
The 6-foot-1 guard hit four 3s and a layup to help the Crusaders earn a hard-fought 57-49 victory over the Sikeston Bulldogs in a semifinal boys basketball game in the 28th St. Dominic Christmas Tournament on Tuesday night.
"Lay-ups are something different for me," Gardner said. "I tend not to go in for a layup. But, I had it open so I had to go for it. Sometimes, lay-ups are harder to make."
Third-seeded St. Dominic (7-3), who thumped Francis Howell Central 70-40 in its first tourney game, advances to the top-seeded Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Holt 71-49 in an earlier semifinal matchup.
Two-time defending tournament champion St. Dominic will try to make it three in a row.
"This win was a great team effort," Crusaders coach Kevin Roberts said. "We had guys step up at the right time. We have some big names on this team that have been here for a long time but we had Brayden Gardner come in and knock down some 3's and we had Luke Shelton comes in and guards well. They all play a role. I really like this team a lot. For us to be there in the championship game three straight years is exciting. We get to play against a crosstown team in Zumwalt South so we'll be ready."
The second-seeded Bulldogs (5-5), who stopped St. Charles West 51-37 in their first-round game, face Holt in the third place game that is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sikeston has won the tournament eight times, the last coming in 2018.
"St. Dominic really played well," said Sikeston coach Gregg Holifield. "They are tough and aggressive. We had moments where we played well. Our youth kind of showed at times."
Sikeston led 31-28 when Gardner hit nothing but net for the deep left corner to tie the game with 2 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter. After Sikeston hit a bucket, Gardner displayed nerves of steel when he again drained a deep 3 from the corner, putting St. Dominic ahead for good at 34-33 and begin what turned out to a 12-0 run. After senior forward Ryan Schwendeman, who led all scorers with 18 points, scored on a fast-break layup, Gardner got his chance after a turnover to make his layup.
"Everything came into play there I guess," Gardner said. "Everything I've worked on translates to the game. All the hard work I've put in has paid off. I like that corner and I work there. It gave me confidence, especially after I made one. I love getting the ball."
Roberts liked what Gardner did for his squad.
"Brayden lit a fire under us," Roberts said. "He works his tail off everyday. We've always known he could shoot it. He's really improved his defense, too. He's out there guarding the heck out of the ball. When he gets going, he gets going. He can be lights out. If he's feeling it, he's feeling it. He shoots it and he can make them. I'm lucky to have him. He's a basketball junkie. He's first in the gym and the last two leave. He works on his craft 365 days of the year."
Gardner's last trey early in the fourth quarter put the Crusaders up 46-36. Sikeston fought back, scoring five points to cut the lead to 46-41 with 5:39 to play. But a couple of turnovers thwarted Sikeston's momentum. The Bulldogs would come no closer.
"We had guys trying to do too much and not staying patient," Holifield said.
The Crusaders turned it up a notch when the needed to down the stretch.
"Coach is always saying when we're working hard in practice to never give up," Gardner said. "We needed to keep the intensity going and we did and we came out on top."
Senior guard Matthew Willenbrink added 16 points for the Crusaders.
Senior guard Jason Bland, who is coming back after two ACL surgeries, saw significant playing time and contributed with solid defense in the victory.
"It's been rough coming back from two ACLs and today is really the first time I've felt good," Bland said. "I feel like I'm finally getting back and feeling comfortable. I would say I'm about 85 percent back. I missed the first three weeks so it's been rough. Today is the first day I've like I played good."
Roberts agreed.
"He got in the game and had some big assists," Roberts said. "For him to be out there after two surgeries, is really a miracle."
Junior Creighton Sarakas was the only Sikeston player in double figures with 10 points.
It was a frantic first half. Both teams were pressing and playing a fast pace. Mistakes were made. Sikeston committed 14 turnovers in the first half while St. Dominic had 10.
"We both play similar styles and play hard defense," Holifield said. "I think it's one of those things they did a good job getting the ball to certain spots and we didn't do as good a job of getting the ball where it needed to be for us. At the end of the day, I got nothing but great things to say about their team. They're tough and hard-nosed. I enjoy coaching against them and watching them play."
The Bulldogs hit just seven of 26 field goal shots. St. Dominic was tad better, making 11 of 28 shots.
"There was a lot of good defense on both ends of the floor," Roberts said. "We didn't hit enough shots. Believe me, give them credit. The pressure the heck out of the ball."
St. Dominic went on an 8-0 run midway through the first quarter to take a 10-5 lead. A layup with 10 seconds left by Cleo Taylor pulled Sikeston within a 3-pointer at 10-7 to end quarter.
The Crusaders outscored Sikeston 11-5 to take their biggest lead at 21-12 with 2:22 left in the half. Sikeston battled and trailed 23-16 but at the buzzer, sophomore Jack Turner had the play of the night for St. Dominic. He lost the ball on a turnover, got it back and then dribbled in for a layup as the horn sounded.