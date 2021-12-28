Gardner helps St. Dominic to win over Sikeston

The second-seeded Bulldogs (5-5), who stopped St. Charles West 51-37 in their first-round game, face Holt in the third place game that is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sikeston has won the tournament eight times, the last coming in 2018.

"St. Dominic really played well," said Sikeston coach Gregg Holifield. "They are tough and aggressive. We had moments where we played well. Our youth kind of showed at times."

Sikeston led 31-28 when Gardner hit nothing but net for the deep left corner to tie the game with 2 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter. After Sikeston hit a bucket, Gardner displayed nerves of steel when he again drained a deep 3 from the corner, putting St. Dominic ahead for good at 34-33 and begin what turned out to a 12-0 run. After senior forward Ryan Schwendeman, who led all scorers with 18 points, scored on a fast-break layup, Gardner got his chance after a turnover to make his layup.

"Everything came into play there I guess," Gardner said. "Everything I've worked on translates to the game. All the hard work I've put in has paid off. I like that corner and I work there. It gave me confidence, especially after I made one. I love getting the ball."

Roberts liked what Gardner did for his squad.