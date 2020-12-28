Gassama's inside presence makes a big difference in De Smet's win at Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — Sekou Gassama didn't mind the earlier-than-normal wakeup call.
The 6-foot-10 senior center notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Spartans built a big early lead, withstood a run and then pulled away for a 69-50 win over Webster Groves in a nonconference battle of top-10 large-school teams in an 11 a.m. tipoff Monday at Webster's Roberts Gymnasium.
“We were lucky that guys were ready to go, especially with a morning game without fans,” Gassama said. “It is really different, especially because we are on break. Mentally, we were ready to go.”
Gassama had a distinct size advantage down low with Webster missing its tallest player (6-4 Luke Maupin), as he instead routinely drew defenders who were 6-1 or 6-2.
“With the size advantage, the best part for me was to make sure I rebound for my team, protect the rim and play hard,” Gassama said. “I felt good out there today.”
Gassama got after it from the get-go, scoring a team-high nine points in the first half while also providing solid defense and rim protection.
“I thought Sekou did a great job of setting the tone for us inside,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “They were missing their big man today, so we had the size advantage and we went to him. He was very active on the boards and then we were able to utilize him on the defensive end where they're driving and they've got to worry about him being in the paint.”
Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes could only tip his hat in acknowledgment of Gassama's strong effort.
“He played one of the more complete games I've ever seen him play. He was good inside and out and on the glass,” Mathes said. “Obviously without Luke we didn't have an ideal matchup for him. We tried to throw a couple different bodies at him and be physical with him. He was really good (7-for-7) from the free throw line, too, so it makes a big difference when he gets an offensive rebound and then steps up and knocks down two."
Three other Spartans scored in double figures, as Justin Duff (14), Jeremiah Walker (13) and Brian Taylor (12) joined Gassama in that category.
Brennan Lovette joined him in the double-digit rebounding club with 10 boards.
“Obviously, the No. 1 thing for us is defense and trying to make it tough for them to score, and I thought we followed our game plan exactly how we've been working on it,” Williams said. “And I was really pleased with sharing the basketball and different guys getting involved. We've got weapons, so it doesn't have to be one guy.”
De Smet (4-1), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, has won two games in a row against Webster Groves (3-1) after falling in each of the previous five meetings.
“This was a rematch of the (Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament) semifinal last year happening on a Monday at 11 a.m. It had a very 2020 feeling to it,” Mathes said. “It was a good test. We've got to learn from it, both our young guys and our seniors.”
The sixth-ranked Statesmen got 16 points from leading scorer Matt Enright and 10 from R.J. Henderson.
De Smet scored the first six points of the game and led 18-11 after one quarter following Walker's layup with eight seconds left.
The Spartans started the second quarter strong as well, notching the first seven points to assume a 14-point lead. Webster Groves answered with a 7-0 run of its own and eventually got the deficit down to five points before hitting the halftime locker room down 32-25.
“I didn't think we were aggressive enough early,” Mathes said. “I thought we had a chance early to kind of set the tone with physicality and I didn't think we did that.”
Holding a six-point lead one minute into the second half, De Smet busted the game wide open with a decisive seven-minute stretch.
A 3-pointer by Walker and a putback by Gassama ignited a 15-3 run that bumped the lead up to 18. Overall, the Spartans outscored the Statesmen 27-10 in the third quarter.
“We scored the first possession and they came back and got a three and then I felt like we scored every possession for quite a while,” Williams said. “We just really got on a roll offensively and then that kind of leads to getting stops. We were able to get the momentum going on our side and, when shots start falling, it gets contagious.”
The De Smet lead ballooned to as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter before the Spartan starters checked out and Webster closed the game by scoring 10 straight points to make the final score a little closer.
“We had a week off to prepare for the game, so we had time, and you just wonder how you're gonna recover with your body,” Williams said. “I think first half we were OK. But then that third quarter we really loosened up and played the way we're capable of playing to bust the thing open a little bit.”
Both teams were supposed to be part of the canceled Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament, so they instead got together with Westminster to form a mini round-robin.
Webster Groves is scheduled to host the Wildcats on Wednesday morning and the Spartans are scheduled to do the same Saturday morning.
“Getting games in, that's the key for us. We told the guys whatever game we get, let's be happy to play it and be prepared to play it,” Williams said. “What that means is more practice time. I write down each practice and yesterday was practice No. 34. For only having four games in the books, these guys have got to be feeling that a little bit.”