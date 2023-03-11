CHAMPAIGN — It has been a long time coming for Dennis Rueter.

The long-time Gibault boys basketball coach was close in 1999, but a state championship had always remained just out of reach.

Until the final game of his 43rd season leading the Hawks.

Gibault captured its first state championship with a 65-45 win over Scales Mound in the Class 1A title game Saturday at Assembly Hall.

"It feels pretty good," Rueter said. "We'll enjoy this a lot. I don't think this gets a whole lot better than this."

Gibault (32-7) captured the program's first state championship in only its second title game appearance. The first came in 1999, when the Hawks lost to Rock Falls on a last-second shot.

When asked if this was a little vindication after the 1999 loss, Rueter didn't think so.

"Maybe we got a little lucky in the super-sectional round because we hit that last-second shot, but in 1999 we got beat by a last-second shot," Rueter said. "Maybe the basketball gods stepped up there and helped us out a little bit."

While he was pleased with getting the program's first title, when senior Kaden Augustine was asked the question about winning a state title for Rueter, the coach stepped in and put the spotlight back on his players.

"He didn't help Rueter get a championship, he helped him and his teammates get a state championship," Rueter said. "I've been here 43 years and have had a lot of good things happen for me, I told them to go win it for your teammates."

Gibault started the game on fire from the field, outscoring Scales Mound 19-5 in the first quarter by shooting a blistering 7-for-10 from the field.

Augustine helped lead the way by scoring eight of his game-high 24 points in the opening stanza.

"It felt really good," Augustine said. "There's nothing like making shots like that in the gym. My teammates found me and us being up was huge."

Scales Mound (33-6), a school of only 70 students in the northeastern corner of Illinois, didn't wilt away despite the early deficit.

As Gibault's lead ballooned, the Hornets found an answer.

"All season long, there are games we get out quick, but there are other games that we get out like this, but we're never out of them," said Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz, whose team finished third last season.

Led by sensational junior Thomas Hereau's effort, the Hornets clawed it all the way back.

The 6-foot-2 junior scored 16 of his team's 18 points in the second quarter.

"I didn't want to go away, nobody wants to," Hereau said. "Just making those shots really helped a lot."

Gibault also made only two shots from the field in the quarter.

After their double-digit lead evaporated, the Hawks got back to work.

"Coach told us, we can't control what they do, but we can control what we do," Gibault junior Gavin Kesler said.

After Scales Mound took the lead early in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by senior Charlie Wiegel, the teams went back and forth throwing everything and anything at each other to the tune of six lead changes.

Augustine caught fire again, and Hawks junior Hudson Blank was well aware.

"He needed to touch it before anyone took a shot," Blank said.

As hot as Augustine was, Blank was sizzling just as hot. The junior scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, getting free multiple times.

"I have to thank my teammates for that one," Blank said. "They were finding my shot for me. They were finding me and I was hitting them. I have to thank them."

With each team scoring at a torrid pace, it was just about who would cool off first.

"There for a while, it was a 3-point barrage, but ultimately they ended up hitting more," Wiegel said.

Gibault continued to burn up the nets in the second half, going 13 for 19 from the field including 6 for 9 from deep to pull away late.

Kesler collected 18 points and ripped down seven rebounds for the Hawks. Senior Kameron Hanvey only had four points but dished out nine assists and picked up five steals.

The program's first state championship was Reuter's 795th career victory on the Gibault bench. Paired with the three girls state championships last weekend from Okawville, Mater Dei and O'Fallon, Gibault's gave the Metro East four of a possible eight state championships awarded in Illinois.

"We always like to represent the area," Rueter said. "I feel like we play awfully good basketball down there. It always feels good when the 618 brings home a state championship."

Illinois Class 1A state championship: Gibault 65, Scales Mound 45