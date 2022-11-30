Gibault roars back in fourth quarter to top Freeburg for first win

WATERLOO — Kameron Hanvey likes to gamble when he gets on defense.

The Gibault senior's athleticism allows him to get away with some gambles.

So when Hanvey took a chance Wednesday against Freeburg's Caleb Weber late in a nonconference boys basketball game, he knew his bets were hedged.

"I knew I had help in the middle if he spun," Haney said. "I knew I could cut him off and that allowed me to take the charge because I knew I had help coming."

Hanvey's faith in the team defense around him helped Gibault outlast Freeburg and notch a 68-63 home victory.

"This win was big," Hanvey said. "We were down on ourselves after the Waterloo game and we didn't play well in the first half."

Gibault (1-1), which dropped its season opener Saturday to Waterloo, picked up just its second win over Freeburg in the last six meetings.

It's the first time the Hawks have defeated Freeburg on their home court since before 2000.

"The kids just stepped up," Gibault coach Dennis Rueter said. "We didn't play at the level we'd like to play in the first three quarters. We didn't play as well as we'd hoped last Saturday night. The kids just stepped up in the game."

With Gibault clinging to a 60-59 lead with less than a minute to go, Hanvey taking a charge helped set up the Hawks to protect their lead at the free throw line.

Freeburg swarmed the inbound pass and fresh off getting knocked down, Hanvey sprinted the length of the court like a football receiver, getting open and securing the pass before being sent to the line.

"I was just trying to kill time off the clock," Hanvey said.

Hanvey and junior Gavin Kesler combined to go 6-for-6at the free-throw line as the Hawks salted away the win.

The Hawks trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter, but they came out with renewed energy in the fourth quarter. They opened up the final frame on a 9-2 run.

The run continued with another 6-0 run to help create some breathing room.

"We've got some kids who are competitive," Rueter said. "It wasn't anything I did."

Kesler finished with a team-high 21 points, with 16 coming in the second half when Gibault put a heavy emphasis on getting the ball to its bigs.

"Coach Rueter (at halftime) said we weren't getting the ball inside enough," Haney said. "We were shooting too many shots and really emphasized getting the ball inside."

Kesler also ripped down six rebounds. Junior Hudson Blank picked up a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Kaden Augustine finished with 15 points.

Freeburg (2-3) junior Cole Stuart was nearly automatic for the first three quarters. The 5-foot-10 guard finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting.

"He made my life pretty easy for a little while," Freeburg coach Matt Laur said. "Just give him the ball and get out of his way."

The 31-point performance is the most points scored by a Midgets player since Lane Otten scored 31 against Wood River on March 6, 2021.

Freeburg made its first nine shots in the third quarter as it built a seven-point lead before fading in the fourth quarter.

"(Gibault) kept their poise and made plays," Laur said. "I'm really proud of my guys. They hung in there. It's always tough to play on the road and we just came up just a little short."