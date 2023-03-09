CHAMPAIGN — Gavin Kesler didn't have time to contemplate what he was going to do Thursday morning.

The Gibault junior saw his teammate flashing to the rim on a fast break and didn't know how to get him the ball.

So he improvised.

"I saw him open and it just kind of happened," Kesler said. "I didn't really think about it."

Kesler made a behind-the-back pass, which was just one highlight in a game filled with many for Gibault as it nailed down a spot in the Illinois Class 1A boys basketball state championship with a 70-46 semifinal victory over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy at Assembly Hall.

"It's been really cool," Gibault senior Kameron Hanvey said. "We knew we could do it from the beginning, but doing it feels so much different. It's been so much fun."

Gibault (31-7) will play Scales Mound (33-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Class 1A title game.

This is the first time Gibault has qualified for the state tournament since 1999, when it finished second. Leading them to the state championship game then is the same person who guided them there on Thursday — coach Dennis Rueter.

"The last time we were in (the state title game), you played three games in 36 hours," Rueter said. "Here you have a little more time to bask. At my age, I'd rather just get it over with and move on. I think it'll be fun for the kids to take a little bit of time to enjoy."

As happy as Rueter was to see his Hawks advance to the state title game, he hopes to leave Hanvey's flashy behind-the-back pass in the past.

Gibault, already with a stranglehold of a lead, improvised on the fast break as the clock waned at the end of the third quarter. Kesler found Kaden Augustine streaking to the basket and the junior forward contorted his body to get the senior the ball.

Augustine was caught completely off guard.

"I was very surprised," Augustine said. "I didn't think it was going to get through. Just happy I got it and made the layup."

Augustine led the way on the scoreboard with 20 points.

As explosive as the senior guard was on the scoreboard, it was his senior running mate who had full control of the offense.

Hanvey, fresh off his game-winning 3-pointer in the super-sectional round, was the captain who made the offense run. The 5-10 senior had a Class 1A state tournament record of nine assists and poured in 16 points.

He also was the ultimate pest on defense, collecting six steals.

His defensive presence helped force 18 Cornerstone Christian turnovers.

"Coming into (Thursday), we were averaging 10 turnovers a game and today we committed 18 turnovers," Cornerstone Christian coach John Schippert said. "That's eight more possessions we'd like to have back."

Gibault broke out to a 10-point lead in the first half and continued to add to the lead throughout the game.

"We got some energy going and we had some confidence," Rueter said. "I don't know if anyone is more confident than we are right now."

Kesler completed the three-headed attack with 14 points and pulled down six rebounds.

After hitting the game-winning shot Monday to send the Hawks to the semifinal round for the first time in more than two decades, Hanvey said the high only lasted until their next practice.

"I think we got off that high in practice (Wednesday) because we knew we had to move on and get ready for this game," Hanvey said. "It was a cool moment, but it was short-lived because we knew we had to get ready for the next game."

