Gibault coach Dennis Rueter has to keep his cell phone charged these days. He’s getting plenty of attention.

Rueter, who began coaching the Hawks in the 1980-81 season, is headed back to the Illinois high school boys basketball final four for the first time since 1999.

It took a play Monday that later made SportsCenter on ESPN to make it happen.

Senior Kameron Hanvey’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Gibault to a 45-44 victory against Glasford Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A Jacksonville Super-Sectional at Jacksonville Bowl.

“It’s been a little bit chaotic. A lot of texts,” Rueter said in a conference call put together by the Illinois High School Association. “We were on ESPN last night. That blew it up even more.”

In his tenure, Rueter has fashioned a 794-445 record. While he’s used to attention and winning games in the last 43 years, Rueter noted it’s a little different now.

“It’s for me, you know, I’m pretty old. It’s tiring and wearing me out,” Rueter said. “It’s neat for kids. They’ve just got to keep it in perspective and remember they are the same kids they were. They’ve had a great experience. It doesn’t change who they are.”

Gibault (30-7) will face Bloomington Cornerstone Christian (32-5) at 10 a.m. Thursday at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign in the opening 1A semifinal and first game of the tournament.

“I had not heard of the school. The church I’ve heard of,” Rueter said. “I had no idea they had a school until about midnight after our game.”

The two teams are very much alike, Rueter said.

“They are similar to us. They’re not very big,” Rueter said about Cornerstone. “They got some kids who break you down with the dribble. They’re probably a little bit quicker than us. We’re probably a little more physical. They have good athletes.”

The basket by Hanvey that sent Gibault back to the final four was not a broken play, Rueter said.

However, it did not go exactly as he drew it up either.

“We tried to run something that we hadn’t run before,” Rueter said. “That’s kind of hard to do especially with high school kids. We came off that second screen and we didn’t execute it very well. The kid that got it on the next pass tried to create something. He did what we taught him and he penetrated and took it to the hole and got a little help.”

One of the Bluffs players turned his ankle after stepping on a Gibault player.

“So obviously we had a little bit of an advantage there. We created a situation and our kid found him and we made a shot. That’s usually the way you win something like that more often than not.”

Gibault lost to Rock Falls 45-43 in the championship game back in 1999. There were just two classes in Illinois basketball.

“That year we played really well in the state tournament until the last four minutes of the championship game,” Rueter recalled. “I know I’m getting a lot of texts from the '99 team saying we still owe them one there so we’ll see.”

It’s not like Rueter expected to be going to the final four this year. He knew he would have a good team this season.

His two leader scorers from last year returned. Kaden Augustine, a 6-foot-1 senior, is averaging 16.9 points a game. Gavin Kessler, a 6-3 junior, adds 154.5 points a game. Kessler also leads the team in rebounding with 6.5 a game.

“Kaden is a shotmaker,” Rueter said. “He can score from a lot of different levels. Gavin is a big scorer. He’s a strong kid.”

Basically, this Hawks team is pretty much like every other Gibault squad Rueter has coached.

The team plays man to man defense. The Hawks try to put some pressure on the ball and will pick you coming up the floor. On offense, Gibault will try to spread it out.

Rueter places a premium on ballhandling. This year’s team has athletes who can attack an opponent with the dribble. Gibault is not a big transition team.

“I’ve been around here a long time,” Rueter said. “We don’t things a whole lot differently than we did 25 to 30 years ago. We try to guard you and be fundamentally sound.”

This year’s team has exceeded what Rueter believed it was capable of doing.

“I think coming in we expected to be pretty good. We talk every year about trying to go deep,” Rueter said. “The schedule we play, we should never be in fear of anyone we play in the Class 1 state tournament. But if you told me we’d be 30-7 at this point of the season, I’d say you’re crazy. I’d say there’s no way. So we far exceeded anything I thought we could do."

Will this be the season Rueter hangs up his whistle regardless of what Gibault does at state?

It could go any way right now.

“Well, we’ll see. We’re year to year at this point in time,’ Rueter said. “What did Chris Berman say? He’s day to day. We’re all day to day. I guess that’s where I’m at. We’ll see where I’m at the end of the year if I come back.”

One thing is certain, Rueter is not burned out by coaching.

“I still enjoy it. I’m excited to go to practice every day,” Rueter said. “Some days I don’t want to get on a bus and go to a game. I love teaching the game of basketball. We’ll see. At some point in time, you’ve got to be done. Right now, I think still got enough energy to get it done if I want to do it. My wife retires at the end of year from teaching. I’m sure we’ll talk and see what she’d like to do next year. And then we’ll make a decision.”