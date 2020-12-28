Gilbert comes up big at crunch time to lead Vashon past Chaminade in heavyweight battle

Following Gilbert's ninth point of the quarter, Chaminade senior Tarris Reed Jr. scored from close range to bring his team to within 53-52 with 16 ticks on the clock. Reed finished with 25 points.

Love and Davis each sank foul shots in the closing 11 seconds to nail down the triumph.

The nail-biting final period featured five lead changes and a pair of ties.

Chaminade bolted out to an early 14-4 advantage before the visitors chipped away to take a 24-23 lead into the break. No team led by more than six points the rest of the way.

"A game like this, it's what we needed," Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. "A loss this early in the season tells us what we need to work on. You right the wrongs and learn from it, which makes it not so bad. They got the best of us. We've got to lick our wounds and move on."

The Wolverines won the Class 3 state title in 2018 and reached the final four of Class 4 last winter before the season was canceled by the pandemic. They lost several important players from that squad, including Cam'Ron Fletcher, who is at the University of Kentucky.

This group has a chip on its shoulder in an effort to prove that it can keep up the rich tradition of the program.