Gilbert comes up big at crunch time to lead Vashon past Chaminade in heavyweight battle

CREVE COEUR — Keshon Gilbert has nothing against the bright lights of Las Vegas.
The Vashon High senior guard simply needed a change.
So the 6-foot-4 sparkplug moved from Sin City to south St. Louis to finish out his high school career in front of friends and relatives.
"No distractions here," he said. "I just keep my head down and keep working."
Gilbert's business-like demeanor paid off big time Monday night.
The former standout at Durango High in Nevada scored a team-high 22 points to help Vashon knock off Chaminade 55-52 in a battle of tradition-rich programs at Chaminade.
Vashon (4-0) sits atop the latest statewide rankings in Class 4. Chaminade (4-1) is No. 1 in the Class 6 poll.
Gilbert turned in the biggest play of the night. His driving layup and subsequent free throw with 1 minute and 2 seconds left broke a 50-50 tie and sent the Wolverines on their way.
"When it mattered, I thought we made a lot of winning plays down the stretch," Vashon coach Tony Irons said.
Gilbert has blended right into a talent-rich roster. His playmaking skills, shooting ability and anticipation on defense have drawn him to his new teammates.
"He's fit in very well," explained senior Trevon Love, who made the steal that led to Gilbert's old-fashioned 3-point play. "I like him on and off the court. He's a great person."
Love added 11 points to the winning attack. Senior forward Nick Kern, who is headed to Virginia Commonwealth University, added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Gilbert turned heads throughout Nevada for two seasons after relocating from St. Louis to Las Vegas his freshman season. Last winter, he helped Durango reach the Class 4A state tournament for the time since 2003. His back-to-back all-state efforts were good enough to earn him a scholarship to UNLV.
He will be returning to Nevada next fall to join his brother Kendrick, who walked onto the Rebels team.
But first, Gilbert wants to help his new buddies claim another state championship.
"He's just what we need to make us as good as we can be," Love said.
Vashon used a 13-6 run over the closing 4:22 to steal the game from the Red Devils. Gilbert started the run with a pair of 3-pointers in a 32-second span that erased a 46-42 deficit.
Chaminade battled back to take a 50-48 advantage on short jumpers from Damien Mayo and Nate Straughter.
Vashon sophomore Kennard Davis answered with a basket to even the score and set the stage for Gilbert's heroics.
Following Gilbert's ninth point of the quarter, Chaminade senior Tarris Reed Jr. scored from close range to bring his team to within 53-52 with 16 ticks on the clock. Reed finished with 25 points.
Love and Davis each sank foul shots in the closing 11 seconds to nail down the triumph.
The nail-biting final period featured five lead changes and a pair of ties.
Chaminade bolted out to an early 14-4 advantage before the visitors chipped away to take a 24-23 lead into the break. No team led by more than six points the rest of the way.
"A game like this, it's what we needed," Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. "A loss this early in the season tells us what we need to work on. You right the wrongs and learn from it, which makes it not so bad. They got the best of us. We've got to lick our wounds and move on."
The Wolverines won the Class 3 state title in 2018 and reached the final four of Class 4 last winter before the season was canceled by the pandemic. They lost several important players from that squad, including Cam'Ron Fletcher, who is at the University of Kentucky.
This group has a chip on its shoulder in an effort to prove that it can keep up the rich tradition of the program.
"We've still got a great coach with great players around him," Love said. "We're still Vashon."