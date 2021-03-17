Gilbert out to make most of his only title shot with Vashon

Before his freshman season, Gilbert moved to Las Vegas to live with his mother. For three years, the 6-foot-4 guard shined at Durango High before committing to the UNLV after his junior season.

Weeks after committing to UNLV, Gilbert moved back to St. Louis to live with his father and play for Irons and Vashon.

"What's crazy is that even though I remember him as a kid, I don't remember him as a high school kid," Irons said. "I really didn't know how good Keshon was."

Gilbert remembers watching his brother Koray Gilbert playing for Irons on the Wolverines state championship teams in 2016 and 2017.

It was something he wanted to be a part of, and when he got permission from his mother, Gilbert moved back to St. Louis last July.

"I think it's a good thing because it's preparing me for the next level," said Gilbert, who is Vashon's second-leading scorer at 13.9 points per game.

Before jetting back to Vegas to start his collegiate career, Gilbert is ready to etch his name into Vashon lore.

Irons asked Gilbert to take on more of a leadership role even though he is essentially a newcomer to the team.

"It's normal for someone to take a backseat and not step on toes, but he's been dialed in as a leader," Irons said. "He's been motivating people on and off the court and comes in and works every day."

