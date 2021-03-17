Gilbert out to make most of his only title shot with Vashon

The bright lights of the famed Las Vegas strip still reflect in Keshon Gilbert's eyes.
In his three years of high school in the Las Vegas area, the glitz and glamour fit the Vashon senior like a glove.
And he knows Las Vegas will be waiting for him in the future.
But when presented with the opportunity to follow in his brother's footsteps and bring a state championship to his hometown of St. Louis, the decision was a no-brainer.
"I came back to get back to state," Gilbert said. "It's all I ever wanted — a state title."
Gilbert and Vashon have their eyes set squarely on winning the program's 12th state championship in its 27th final four appearance this weekend.
Vashon (14-1) will square off against Blair Oaks (24-4) in a Class 4 semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena in Springfield. The winner will face Westminster (23-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Westminster advanced to the championship when Barstow (10-9) withdrew from the tournament Wednesday.
"I know he's played in big games before, but I don't know if he's played in this type of game," Vashon coach Tony Irons said. "Playing at Vashon is a little different. To go to state in this situation, for him to step up in this environment — that says what type of player he is and is going to be."
Before his freshman season, Gilbert moved to Las Vegas to live with his mother. For three years, the 6-foot-4 guard shined at Durango High before committing to the UNLV after his junior season.
Weeks after committing to UNLV, Gilbert moved back to St. Louis to live with his father and play for Irons and Vashon.
"What's crazy is that even though I remember him as a kid, I don't remember him as a high school kid," Irons said. "I really didn't know how good Keshon was."
Gilbert remembers watching his brother Koray Gilbert playing for Irons on the Wolverines state championship teams in 2016 and 2017.
It was something he wanted to be a part of, and when he got permission from his mother, Gilbert moved back to St. Louis last July.
"I think it's a good thing because it's preparing me for the next level," said Gilbert, who is Vashon's second-leading scorer at 13.9 points per game.
Before jetting back to Vegas to start his collegiate career, Gilbert is ready to etch his name into Vashon lore.
Irons asked Gilbert to take on more of a leadership role even though he is essentially a newcomer to the team.
"It's normal for someone to take a backseat and not step on toes, but he's been dialed in as a leader," Irons said. "He's been motivating people on and off the court and comes in and works every day."